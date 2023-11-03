Antonio Pierce is the new interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's your chance to check out Pierce's mansion in California.

Antonio Pierce has a net worth in 2023 of approximately $25 million. One of his most valuable purchases during his football career had been a $3 million mansion in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. Pierce paid $1,649,000 for the house in 2018 while he was the linebacker coach at Arizona State.

Pierce is a former professional football player for the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. He played nine seasons as a linebacker in the NFL, winning Super Bowl XLII.

After playing college football for the Arizona Wildcats, Pierce defied the odds and signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent. He became a fan favorite in Washington after his fourth season, earning himself a big contract with the Giants.

The Giants signed him to a six-year contract worth $26 million. He became the captain of the defense and was given the honor of attending the Pro Bowl in 2006.

After he retired from the NFL, Pierce tried being an analyst with the NFL Network. In 2014, he became the head coach of Long Beach Polytechnic in California for four years.

He moved on to Arizona State, eventually becoming defensive coordinator in his final season with the program. After an NCAA violation came to light at Arizona State, Pierce resigned from his post.

The Las Vegas Raiders hired him as a linebackers coach under Josh McDaniels after his resignation. The Raiders fired McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler on Oct. 31, 2023. They named Pierce to be McDaniels' interim replacement. Upon moving to Las Vegas, Pierce put his $3 million mansion up for sale.

Here's some photos of Antonio Pierce's $3 million mansion in Palos Verdes Estates.









All images courtesy of realtor.com.

Pierce's house is located in an upscale coastal community. It offers 2,205 square feet of living space and has breathtaking ocean views.

It was built in 1963 and is a three-bedroom home that has been modernized. The living room has ocean views and leads to a remodeled kitchen, including a breakfast bar and storage.

There is also a formal dining room. It has an updated primary suite, a laundry room, remodeled bathrooms, and new flooring. It is located near Lunada Bay Plaza and a park.

Pierce has a beautiful home with his wife Jocelyn Pierce. Unfortunately for them, the house in California isn't practical as Antonio embarks on his career as interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. It remains to be seen whether or not he will keep the job after this season, but he will likely stay with the team in some capacity.

Jocelyn has been working in Los Angeles as a full-time realtor, but their move to put the house on the market would suggest they are planning to move the family closer together. Whoever buys this mansion will be inheriting a beautiful family home for years to come. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Antonio Pierce's $3 million mansion in Palos Verdes Estates.