Awkwafina's popularity as an actress is on the rise. Here's your chance to see inside Awkwafina's home in Los Angeles. Check out that pool!

As of late, Awkwafina's acting career has seen a meteoric rise. Since making her presence felt in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina would go on to appear in several other successful movies, including The Little Mermaid, Ocean's Eight, Jumanji: The Next Level and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

She is a Primetime Emmy Award nominee and a Golden Globes Award winning actress. Given Awkwafina's increasing popularity, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Awkwafina's $3.45 million home in Los Angeles.

Back in 2021, Awkwafina followed up her increasing popularity by appearing in a string of films, the biggest of which was when she made her MCU debut in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With plenty of movies in the books, Awkwafina decided to treat herself by purchasing a home in Los Angeles, which is perfect given that she has plenty of upcoming Hollywood projects. The property purchase made the Crazy Rich Asians star shell out around $3.45 million.

Here are some photos of Awkwafina's $3.45 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Mail Online

Awkwafina's new home sits atop a 0.39-acre plot of land. The home encompasses 3,500 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

The property contains several features that's only fit for a Hollywood star like Awkwafina. The home includes a spacious living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, a family dining area, a fitness gym, a master bedroom with a sleek bath, a recording studio, and a modern home office.

In terms of outdoor space, Awkwafina can enjoy a dip in the backyard swimming pool. Beside the pool, there's also a dining area, an outdoor grilling station, and other lounges.

Awkwafina has earned several notable roles as of late. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Golden Globes Award-winning actress can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Awkwafina has a net worth of around $8 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Awkwafina's $3.45 million home in Los Angeles.