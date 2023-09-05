Jason Momoa is one of the rising actors as of late, having starred in several productions including Fast X, Aquaman, Justice League, hit television series Game of Thrones, and Stargate: Atlantis. He is a CinEuphoria Award winner and a MTV Movie Award nominee.

Given Momoa's rise to stardom, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jason Momoa's $750K home on wheels in Los Angeles.

In 2018, Momoa had a breakthrough performance in DC Studios' Aquaman. However, while things have been going well for Momoa acting-wise, things couldn't be said the same for the Fast X star's marriage. In fact, in 2022, Momoa announced his divorce with fellow actress Lisa Bonet.

During the divorce, Momoa had to give up living in a $3.5 million house with his family and started living in an EarthRoamer RV, which cost the Aquaman sensation around $750,000.

Here are some photos of Jason Momoa's $750K home on wheels in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: Autoevolution

There's no question that Momoa cherishes his EarthRoamer, having shown up with it on the red-carpet premiere of Aquaman. Years later, it seems to be giving Momoa a comfortable home to help him move on from a failed marriage.

The EarthRoamer #211 features a minimalist kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, including a Nespresso machine, a decent-sized lounge area, a sleek master bed, and a dining area.

Given that it is an RV, it isn't surprising that that it only has limited interior space. However, it can't be overlooked that it is still one of the most expensive campervans in the market, aimed to make your outdoor trips more memorable.

Momoa can certainly afford to live in a more luxurious home compared to his camper vehicle. In fact, the MTV Movie Award nominee has starred in some of the most lucrative movie franchises to date. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Momoa has a net worth of around $25 million. As a result, it won't be surprising if the CinEuphoria Award-winning actor can upgrade a much more spacious property in the near future.

While Momoa used to live in a $3.5 million home, it seems that home now houses Momoa's ex-wife and children.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jason Momoa's $750K home on wheels in Los Angeles.