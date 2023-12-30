Justin Timberlake has been attempting to sell his mansion in LA. It can be yours for only $35 million. Check out the views from the pool!

Justin Timberlake is a big-time singer and a popular actor, making him a certified Hollywood star. He has released several hit songs such as SexyBack, Cry Me a River, Bye Bye Bye, and Mirrors.

As a singer, Timberlake is a 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist. On the other hand, as an actor, Timberlake has starred in movies that include In Time, Trolls, The Social Network, and Reptile.

Given Timberlake's A-list status, have you ever wondered how a big-time celebrity like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Justin Timberlake's $35 million mansion in Los Angeles.

In 2021, Timberlake made waves for starring in films Palmer and Trolls Holiday in Harmony. During the same year, Timberlake made a major real-estate move by listing his Los Angeles property in the market with an asking price of $35 million.

It's worth noting that the Mirrors singer first bought the property back in 2002 for only $8.5 million from actress Helen Hunt. This was around the time that Timberlake began his solo career.

Here are some photos of Justin Timberlake's $35 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Timberlake's former Los Angeles mansion sits on top of more than 10 acres of land. The main home encompasses 13,530 square feet of living space.

It includes seven bedrooms. Some of the mansion's main features include a good-sized living room, a vanity room perfect for any celebrity and a home theater.

Furthermore, aside from a well-designed interior, the attractions certainly extend up to the property's outdoor space. The backyard includes an infinity-edge swimming pool on top of a plunge pool, several sitting areas, an outdoor lounge, a tennis court, and a vegetable garden. Given the home's amenities, the mansion is ideal for any celebrity who wants to escape the grueling demands of Hollywood life.

Timberlake is a major celebrity who has turned heads in music and acting. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Timberlake has a net worth of around $250 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Justin Timberlake's $35 million mansion in Los Angeles.