Joey Fatone, one of the members of the iconic boy band *NSYNC, recently shared his candid thoughts on the departure of his bandmate, Justin Timberlake, for a solo career, PageSix reports. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Fatone revealed that Timberlake's solo career took him and the rest of the group by surprise.

According to Fatone, when *NSYNC went on hiatus in April 2002, they believed it was temporary, with the expectation that Timberlake would return to the group after pursuing some solo music projects. However, the reality turned out to be quite different.

“I was not blindsided by [*NSYNC’s breakup]; I was more blindsided as far as him coming out with music and not knowing that he was going to go and do an actual album/tour thing,” Fatone explained.

With all the excitement surrounding the ‘N Sync's reunion, Joey Fatone spoke to https://t.co/LaKO1WBr7r about how Justin Timberlake reached out to them, asking to work on the song for the next “Trolls” movie. https://t.co/8SmlMTL5wb pic.twitter.com/tTzQUitMg8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 3, 2023

Timberlake's solo career took off with the release of his debut album, “Justified,” in November 2002, featuring hit songs like “Cry Me a River.” This success meant that *NSYNC's final album release, “Celebrity,” in 2001, marked the end of the group's collective music journey.

Despite the surprise, Fatone harbored no ill feelings towards Justin Timberlake, acknowledging that such decisions often came from the music industry's complex dynamics rather than the artists themselves.

“When you’re younger, you think it’s that person. But then you look at the whole bigger scheme of things. … That’s the business,” Fatone reflected.

The revelation offers a glimpse into the inner workings and challenges faced by boy bands during their heyday, as members grapple with individual ambitions and the dynamics of the music industry. While *NSYNC's journey as a group came to an end, the members have continued to find success in various endeavors, with Joey Fatone himself exploring opportunities on Broadway and beyond.