Country singer Luke Bryan's beach house is up for sale. It can be yours for just $14.9 million. Check out those ocean views!

Luke Bryan is considered to be one of the best country singers. He is known for his singles such as Play It Again, Most People are Good, Do I and Drink a Beer. He is a five-time Entertainer of the Year.

Given Bryan's significance in country music, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Luke Bryan's $14.9 million beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

In 2013, Bryan released his fourth studio album called Crash My Party. During the same year, the Play It Again singer decided to purchase a beach house with his wife Caroline Bryan in Florida. The property purchase made the five-time Entertainer of the Year shell out $2.5 million.

Fast forward to 2023, it seems like the hit country artist is ready to move on from his Santa Rosa Beach home as he prepares for another season as an American Idol judge. He originally wanted to unload the property as early as 2022 for $18 million. But with no takers, Bryan has cut the price several times.

As of this writing, it seems like the property is on the market for $14.9 million. Despite the price cut, Bryan and his wife are still in a great position to cash in a huge profit should they successfully unload the beach home.

Here are some photos of Luke Bryan's $14.9 million beach house in Santa Rosa Beach.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 1994, Bryan's former beach house encompasses 4,645 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Some of the beach house's main features include naturally lighted living room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, several sitting areas, a screened-in room, and a primary bed suite with its own balcony swing that contains a lounge area.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the backyard contains a swimming pool with a lounge area. But more importantly, one can easily relax by breathing in the fresh air by the beach and enjoying a perfect beach-side view of the sea.

Bryan has carved out a respectable career as a country singer. As a result, the Do I singer can certainly afford to live in luxury. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Bryan has a net worth of around $160 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Luke Bryan's $14.9 million beach house in Santa Rosa Beach.