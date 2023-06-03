Machine Gun Kelly is one of the best rappers today. He has released hit singles such as Bad Things, Roll the Windows Up, Emo Girl, and many others. Machine Gun Kelly is also a Grammy Award nominee. With Machine Gun Kelly’s achievements in the music industry, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Machine Gun Kelly’s $7.5 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, MGK shocked the world when it was announced that he got engaged with Hollywood star Megan Fox. It was also the same year he released his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout. With the hope of settling down with Fox, it looks like the Grammy Award nominee decided to pick up a luxurious Encino mansion. The Encino mansion was previously owned by polarizing YouTube sensation Logan Paul. Initially, the property was sold for as much as $9 million. However, he managed to acquire the mansion for $1.5 million less.

Here are some photos of Machine Gun Kelly’s $7.5 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally completed in 1976, the home has undergone several renovations when Paul was the property’s owner. The Encino mansion sits on 0.86 acres of land. Furthermore, the home encompasses 8,689 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The Encino mansion features a spacious living room, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a sleek office, a billiards pool table with a fireplace, a neat dining area, a wine cellar, a wet bar, and many others.

While the home’s interior has been already designed so nicely, there’s also a lot to love about the property’s outdoors. The backyard features a sizable swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor dining area, and plenty of green spaces filled with various plants, trees, and grass.

MGKhas found respectable success as a singer. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that the Grammy Award nominee can afford to buy a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Machine Gun Kelly’s $7.5 million mansion in Encino, Los Angeles, California.