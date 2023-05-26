Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Selena Gomez has successfully made the jump from childhood Disney actress into a world-class star. Apart from being a successful musician, Gomez has also been credited with her stellar acting. The Primetime Emmy Award nominee has starred in various projects, including Only Murders in the Building, Spring Breakers, Monte Carlo, and many others. Given Gomez’s success in Hollywood, have you ever wondered how a star like her lives? Well, wonder no more.

Here’s a look at Selena Gomez’s $2.4 million home in Studio City, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 2020, Gomez made waves after taking part in a collaboration with the Korean group sensation BLACKPINK for the hit single Ice Cream. During the same year, Gomez also successfully unloaded a Studio City property.

Originally listed at $2.25 million in the market, the property has gone through fluctuations since then. The property’s price increased to as much as $2.8 million before reducing it to $2.6 million. However, Gomez settled with a $2.38 million sale.

Here are some photos of Selena Gomez’s $2.4 million former home in Studio City.

Gomez’s $2.4 million home encompasses 3,433 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, not including the property’s guesthouse. The home features an exercise room, a spacious living room, a decent-sized dining area, a piano, an office, and a modern kitchen that was featured in Gomez’s reality show called Selena + Chef.

Gomez probably also didn’t have much problems enjoying her home’s backyard. The property also features an outdoor dining area, a resort-style swimming pool, and plenty of green spaces filled with various grass and plants. With the home’s amenities, it’s not hard to see why the Primetime Emmy Award nominee opted to reside here for quite some time.

Gomez is one of the most successful actresses and musicians. After making a name for herself in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, the Who Says singer would go on to become a standalone sensation and social media giant with over 400 million Instagram followers. Gomez has a net worth of around $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Aside from her $2.4 million former home, Gomez also used to own a $2.4 million home in Fort Worth, Texas. She also upgraded to a $4.9 million Encino home before selling the Studio City estate.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Selena Gomez’s $2.4 million former home in Studio City.