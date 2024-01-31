Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most successfull and popular wrestlers in WWE history. Here's your chance to see Austin's former home.

Back in the day, Stone Cold Steve Austin was easily a fan favorite that ruled the WWE. In fact, he was a six-time WWE champion and has wrestled against some of the top wrestlers in the business, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Undertaker and Kevin Owens. Given Austin's success in the WWE squared circle, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Stone Cold Steve Austin's $3.4 million former home in Marina del Rey, Calif.

In WrestleMania 38, the Texas Rattlesnake wrestled in a WWE match for the first time since 2003 at WrestleMania XIX. But before making his much-awaited return to the WWE, Austin also made a major real estate move. The former WWE champion sold his Marina del Rey home for a respectable $3.4 million.

Here are some photos of Stone Cold Steve Austin's $3.4 million former home in Marina del Rey.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's former home encompasses 3,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms.

Fit for a WWE megastar, the new owners should have plenty of amenities to enjoy inside. Some of the features include an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a family dining area, a good-sized living room, several sitting areas, and a primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

While the interior of the home was well-designed, there are also plenty of attractions to enjoy outdoors. The property's backyard includes a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge, a garden composed of a grassy lawn and several plants and flowers and concrete walkways.

Austin was one of the top wrestlers in the WWE during his run. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former WWE champion can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Austin has a net worth of around $30 million. Although Austin no longer owns this Marina del Rey home, he still owns another property in Nevada, which garnered the name of Broken Skull Ranch 2.0.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Stone Cold Steve Austin's $3.4 million former home in Marina del Rey.