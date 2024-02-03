Ted Dibiase's mansion has been listed for sale. It can be yours for only $1.6 million. Check out the wood floors and swimming pool.

Carving out a respectable reputation in the WWE, Ted DiBiase easily made an impact in wrestling with his money and moves in the squared circle. He is a two-time Million Dollar Champion, a one-time 24/7 champion, and a three-time Tag Team Champion.

Given DiBiase's popularity in the WWE, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ted DiBiase's $1.6 million mansion in Madison, Miss.

Ted DiBiase has long been retired from professional wrestling. But in 2020, DiBiase found himself in controversy after being involved in an audit scandal along with his son, Ted Jr. The New York Times revealed that the Million Dollar Man misused funds that were supposedly earmarked for providing financial assistance for the poor.

At the wake of the controversy, DiBiase also decided to list his Madison, Miss., home in the market with an asking price of nearly $1.6 million. The mansion is listed with Walt Bowie of Bowie & Co Real Estate.

Here are some photos of Ted DiBiase's $1.6 million mansion in Madison, Missi.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally completed in 2010, DiBiase's former mansion sits atop 1.42 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 6,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Given that it's a luxurious lakeside mansion, there are plenty of alluring features. The home includes a spacious living room, a family dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home theater, a fitness gym, a game room with a pool table, and a master bed suite.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the home should allow anyone to enjoy some fresh air. Outdoors, there are plenty of sitting areas, including a fireplace, an outdoor kitchen, a swimming pool, and plenty of gardens filled with various flowers and trees.

DiBiase was a popular wrestler thanks to his gimmicks and technical wrestling style. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Million Dollar Man can afford to live in a lavish mansion like this one.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DiBiase has a net worth of around $2 million. Since hanging up his wrestling boots, DiBiase embarked on a career as a minister.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ted DiBiase's $1.6 million mansion in Madison, Miss.