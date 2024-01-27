Vince McMahon, the former head of WWE and TKO, has been embroiled in controversy. Here's a chance to see inside his former penthouse.

Wrestling fans remember Vince McMahon for running the WWE for several decades before recently resigning due to allegations of abuse and sex trafficking. Given McMahon’s financial success thanks to wrestling, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Vince McMahon’s $1.95 million former penthouse in Stamford, Conn.

Back in 2009, McMahon was still heavily involved in WWE’s creative and operations. Around this time, McMahon and his wife also purchased a penthouse located in the famous Park Tower Stamford. The former WWE chairman shelled out $4.1 million for the property.

Fourteen years later, now no longer overseeing the WWE or TKO, McMahon decided to also move on from his Park Tower Stamford penthouse. He originally listed the penthouse in the market for as much as $4.1 million, with the intention to break-even. But with no takers, McMahon was forced to settle with a $1.95 million sale of the property.

Here are some photos of Vince McMahon’s $1.95 million former penthouse in Stamford.

Photos courtesy of: i95

McMahon’s former penthouse is just one of the residences available in the 35 story Park Tower Stamford. The condo itself encompasses 3,351 square feet of living space.

It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Some of the features include a good-sized living room, a family dining room, a chef’s kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, several lounge areas, and a master bed suite with a massive bath.

In terms of outdoor space, the property includes a terrace with enough space for a sitting area that overlooks the streets of Stamford. Furthermore, as a resident of the Park Tower Stamford, the new homeowner should have access to the tower’s amenities. These include a massive indoor swimming pool, a fitness gym, a 24/7 concierge and a conference room.

McMahon is easily one of the most controversial figures in the wrestling industry. However, no one can deny that he has played a huge part in making WWE a success that it is today.

As a result, it isn’t surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Forbes, McMahon has a net worth of around $2.8 billion.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Vince McMahon’s $1.95 million former penthouse in Stamford.