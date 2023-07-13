Japan and Panama lock horns in the International Women's Friendly! Catch the International Women's Friendly odds series here, featuring our Japan-Panama prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

After a second-place finish in the SheBelieves Cup and split results in two friendlies, Nadeshiko Japan is hoping to gain ground as prepares for the upcoming Women's World Cup.

Panama is on its seventh international women's friendly match, with three wins, a draw, and two losses in the previous fixtures. The Red Tide will be adamant to gain momentum in the World Cup as well.

Here are the Japan-Panama soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Women's Friendly Odds: Japan-Panama Odds

Japan: -2100

Panama: +3400

Draw: +1100

Over 2.5 Goals: -480

Under 2.5 Goals: +290

How to Watch Japan vs. Panama

TV: N/A

Stream: Medcom GO, RPC

Time: 6:05 AM ET/ 3:05 AM PT

Why Japan Can Beat Panama

The Nadeshiko ranks 11th in the current FIFA rankings, making the nation as the most successful women's national team from the Asian Football Confederation. They are the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011, as well as the AFC Women's Asian Cup champs in 2014 and 2018.

When considering the Japan women's national team, we can observe their participation in the SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament at the beginning of the year. They finished second in their group, earning silver medals, after playing against the USA (0-1), Brazil (0-1), and Canada (3-0). In recent friendly battles, they secured a victory against Portugal (2-1) but were unable to continue their winning streak. On April 11, in a friendly match against Denmark, Japan suffered a 0-1 defeat due to an own goal by Moeka Minami of Roma.

In the upcoming World Cup, Japan is placed in Group C along with Zambia, Spain, and Costa Rica. This match will be a good momentum shifter ahead of the top football tournament for this year. In nine out of Japan's last ten games, at least one team failed to score. Moreover, Japan has lost five of its last seven matches and has only kept one clean sheet in seven games.

Futoshi Ikeda's team aims to bounce back from their recent defeat. Japan is expected to create numerous scoring opportunities against Panama, who might struggle to find the back of the net. In their previous encounter in 2021, Nadeshiko convincingly defeated Panama with a comfortable 7-0 scoreline, highlighting the difference in talent and abilities between the two teams.

Saki Kumagai is the most experienced player in the Japanese squad with 134 caps and three goals, while defenders Shiori Miyake, Risa Shimizu, and Moeka Minami provide solidity at the back. Ayaka Yamashita is expected to start in goal, earning her 58th cap. Mina Tanaka, Yui Hasegawa, Riko Ueki, and Hinata Miyazawa are expected to produce in the scoring department. If Japan decides to rest its experienced players, the team still possesses a deeper pool of talent for replacements.

Why Panama Can Beat Japan

Las Canaleras has been a solid force at the CONCACAF. Panama is ranked 52 in the latest FIFA rankings, their highest placement so far which is a far reach from their 140th placement last 2015. Panama has participated in the CONCACAF Women's Championship four times, achieving their best result by reaching the semi-finals in 2018. In an exciting development, Panama will be making their debut appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

Panama's women's football team suffered a 7-0 defeat against Spain in a friendly match in June. Esther Rodriguez scored two goals in the first half, while Alexia Putellas scored in the 22nd minute. Panama has not played any games since then and will be looking to bounce back as they prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. In the World Cup, Panama has been drawn in Group E alongside Brazil, Jamaica, and France.

It will be an interesting development if Panama can recover from their recent struggles. Panama's national team has been busy preparing for the upcoming World Cup, having already played eight friendlies this year. The Canal Girls failed to score in three of the last 10 international games, but they did well by completing a 1-3 win over Chile, a 7-0 drubbing over Gibraltar, a tight 4-3 win over the Dominican Republic, and an exciting 1-1 draw with Colombia.

Panama is currently going through a transition period following the retirement of several key players that helped the country reach its first-ever World Cup, and it is now up to the next generation to continue their team's progression. Lineth Cedeño and Karla Riley will be potent forces in the forward spot. Marta Cox, Deysiré Salazar, and captain Natalia Mills will command the midfield. Yomira Pinzón, Carina Baltrip-Reyes, and Katherine Castillo will accompany goalie Yenith Bailey in defense.

Final Japan-Panama Prediction & Pick

The Japanese squad will continue to ramp up momentum heading into the World Cup. Panama might not get a similar defeat to their game just like their performance against Spain, but they will certainly face a lot of shots and goals.

Final Japan-Panama Prediction & Pick: Japan (-2100), Over 2.5 goals (-480)