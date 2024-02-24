From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Batman or Robocop and the Terminator, there has been no shortage of unexpected crossovers for comic book readers to dig into over the years. The same goes for Invincible, who has crossed paths with many comic book characters, though it appears it won't be the same when it comes to Invincible's Amazon Prime series and everyone's favorite web-slinger.
Invincible creator Robert Kirkman threw cold water on a possible Spider-Man crossover inside the animated Amazon Prime series while at the 2024 IGN Fan Fest. He said that, despite fan and even the creative team's desire for a crossover, he didn't see the larger corporate powers playing ball to make a crossover possible.
“Would that we could pull the powers of Amazon and Disney and Marvel and everybody together!” Kirkman told IGN. “Wouldn’t that be an amazing thing? But I wouldn’t count on it. And that’s not a tease.”
On the comic page, Invincible has already crossed paths with plenty of well-known characters, ranging from the popular wall-crawler, The Avengers, Batman, Spawn, and plenty others. The Invincible comic has even given a spotlight to more niche characters such as The Tick and Savage Dragon, many of whom have gotten to make multiple appearances. In turn, this created fan desire to see crossovers in the Amazon Prime series before the first season even premiered.
Fan speculation around a possible Spider-Man crossover inside the Invincible series picked up ahead of season two's premiere when voice actor Josh Keaton was confirmed to be joining the series.
Keaton previously voiced Spider-Man in the 2008 animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man and multiple Spider-Man video games including Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions. He got the chance to reprise the role for 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, appearing briefly in the film when the Spider-Society confronts Miles Morales.
While the character Keaton is voiced was not revealed at the Fan Fest, Kirkman confirmed it won't be any familiar names from DC or Marvel.
Invincible is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.