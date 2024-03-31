Not that long ago, it seemed as though Ezra Miller was poised to be one of Hollywood's next breakout young stars with a combination of smaller, dramatic roles such as We Need to Talk About Kevin and multiple blockbusters like Fantastic Beasts and the DCEU. It is no longer the case for the actor who, after multiple controversies, has slowly been dropped from various projects, the most recent being Amazon's hit series Invincible.
It was announced Saturday that Miller, who voiced DA Sinclair in Invincible's first season, would not be brought back for season two, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stepping in for Miller will be tenured voice actor Eric Bauza, who has hundreds of credits to his name across film and TV over his roughly 23-year career.
Bauza's most recent work can be heard on the Disney Plus series X-Men '97, where he lends his voice to the Sentinels and their AI commander, the Master Mold. It isn't his first outing in Invincible, either, as he briefly voiced an Atlantean guard in the series' first season.
Audiences were first introduced to DA Sinclair during Invincible's first season as a mad scientist who believed cybernetics and engineering were capable of solving any perceived weaknesses within human biology. This led him to create the ReAnimen, zombie-like cyborg soldiers meant to be used for anything ranging from war to deep space exploration.
Sinclair made his first appearance for season two in its seventh episode during one character's nightmare of their time as a ReAnimen.
Fall from grace
The loss of his Invincible role is just the latest hit to Miller's career which, for all intents and purposes, seems like it is over for the foreseeable future. It follows a string of controversies involving the actor stretching back to 2020 which include various legal issues and mental health concerns.
Miller's first notable incident took place at a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland, in 2020 when a video emerged online of Miller allegedly choking a woman and throwing her to the ground. Several patrons and employees confirmed it was Miller in the video, though the actor's representatives claimed they were acting in self-defense after allegedly being taunted by multiple teens.
2022 proved to be their most chaotic year, though, as the actor would have multiple run-ins with the law between Hawaii and Vermont, which included accusations of harassment and assault. Among these was an order of protection against Miller for allegedly threatening a mother and her 12-year-old child with a gun in Hawaii.
One of the more serious claims against Miller, though, was made around August 2022 when an unnamed man claimed his wife and their three children were living in unsafe conditions on the actor's farm in Vermont. The man accused Miller of flying his family out of Hawaii and back to Vermont without notifying him, though she accused the father of being abusive towards herself and the children and Miller offered to help her escape.
Around that time, Miller released a statement through their representative stating they would begin seeking help for their mental health.
“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in the statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
