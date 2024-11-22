The Iowa football program is losing another player, this time one of their defensive stars, Jermari Harris. The sixth-season cornerback has opted out of the remainder of the season to prepare for the NFL 2025 draft, sources told HawkeyeInsider.com and 247Sports.

Harris opted to return for a sixth season of eligibility. He's been Iowa football's most consistent and best defensive back. Harris finished the 2024 season with 27 tackles, three interceptions (one pick-six), and seven pass deflections.

After previous defensive back, Cooper DeJean left for the NFL, the secondary was in Harris's hands. He helped the Hawkeyes be the 15th-best defense in the country.

Jermari Harris leaves a good impression on Iowa football ahead of NFL draft

His departure comes as a significant blow, as Iowa football lost its third-string quarterback before their game against Maryland football. Although the six-year player is leaving the university, he was thankful to join the program. Harris told HawkeyeInsider.com about the list of successful NFL players coming from there.

From George Kittle, and Micah Hyde to his former teammate DeJean, that's only a small sample of top-tier players. Harris explained to the Daily Iowan why he picked the university.

“Doing my homework, just realizing a lot of guys who are successful had a similar background as me: a two-star, three-star athlete who played multiple sports,” Harris said. “I decided that's the place I wanted to go. And people told me I was crazy for that because I just started playing football. Just continue to do what I had to do daily.”

Without Harris, there'll have to be someone of the same caliber to stop Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton. He leads the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yards. Even though he's not there, he's had the support of his head coach, Kirk Frentz, the entire way.

As his season concludes, Harris will look to be a top defensive back taken off the board in a class with Travis Hunter and Shavon Revel Jr.