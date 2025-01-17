ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 22nd-ranked UCLA Bruins host the Iowa Hawkeyes with nothing to cheer about besides their national ranking. It hasn't been an easy dive into the Big Ten for the Bruins, as they are 14th in the conference through the first six games with a 2-4 record. There is plenty of time to turn it around for UCLA, and it could start in this game, as Iowa is just 3-3 and sitting tenth in the conference. A UCLA-Iowa matchup in-conference seems strange and one of the best examples of conference realignment changing the landscape of college sports, meaning it's no surprise that the schools haven't played against each other since 1990. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-UCLA prediction and pick.

Iowa has been hanging in there over the past ten games, owning a 6-4 record. The most impressive part of the Hawkeyes' game has been their offense, as they haven't scored less than 80 points over those ten games. However, as is evident from their record, they haven't been able to keep their opponents off the board either, which has led to high-scoring games and too many losses. Eight of the past ten games have also gone over, beating out even the most astronomical totals for a college basketball game.

UCLA is still lucky to have a ranking after its recent stretch, during which it has lost five of its past six games. However, it is also fortunate not to be on a six-game losing streak, as it miraculously pulled off an upset victory over Gonzaga for its lone win over the stretch.

Here are the Iowa-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-UCLA Odds

Iowa: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +240

UCLA: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 155 (-110)

Under: 155 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa vs. UCLA

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA was 10-1 when they entered the game on December 21 against North Carolina, which started a challenging stretch that has shown their real potential. It'll be difficult for the Bruins to get this back on track, and it'll also be a challenge to keep up with Iowa offensively. The Hawkeyes haven't scored less than 80 points in their past ten games, while UCLA reached 80 points just once over the same span. It isn't like Iowa has been beating up on abysmal competition, as most of those 80+ point games came against the Big Ten and above-average non-conference competition. UCLA has not only lost five of its last six losses but also failed to cover the spread in each of those losses.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA's defense will have to step up in a big way if they want to find a way to win this game. They have the 18th-best defense in the nation and have been stopping nearly every team put in front of them, no matter the offensive talent. However, Iowa will present them with their most significant challenge of the season.

Final Iowa-UCLA Prediction & Pick

The Bruins' defense is elite, but Iowa has dominated any defense this season. UCLA's offense will need some production, as it'll be nearly impossible to hold Iowa to under 80 points in this game. If they hold them to 80, can UCLA score 88 points to cover this spread? The chances aren't great.

Final Iowa-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Iowa +7 (-110)