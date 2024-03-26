Caitlin Clark, the dynamic guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes, has once again etched her name in the annals of NCAA women's basketball history by breaking another viewership record. The first-round game against Holy Cross in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, aired on ABC, captured an average of 3.23 million viewers, setting a new precedent for women's tournament games outside of the Final Four. This historic figure surpassed the previous record of 2.50 million viewers for last year's Elite Eight match between Iowa and Louisville.
The historical context of the viewership record highlights the impact Clark and her team are having on the sport. Just two years ago, the highest viewership for a first-round women's tournament game was 767,000 viewers for a matchup between UConn and Mercer. The dramatic rise in audience numbers in such a short span showcases not only the growing interest in women's college basketball but also the draw of Caitlin Clark as a marquee player. On the day of their game against Holy Cross, the Hawkeyes' game was the sixth most-watched sporting event, trailing only behind men's NCAA tournament games.
This record-setting viewership is part of a broader surge in popularity for women's basketball, evident in other tournament games and matchups throughout the season. Earlier the same day, the game between Jackson State and UConn drew over a million viewers, a number that far exceeds previous first-round broadcasts. Additionally, the second-round game where LSU staged a comeback win over Middle Tennessee State garnered 2.01 million viewers, setting the record for the largest audience for a second-round tournament game, pending further results, as reported by Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch.
Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball viewership
The impact of Caitlin Clark on the visibility and appeal of women's basketball extends beyond just one game. Throughout the season, matchups featuring the Hawkeyes have consistently drawn large audiences, with their Big Ten title game against Nebraska pulling in over three million viewers, peaking at 4.45 million during overtime. This game became the most-watched women's college basketball game on CBS in the past 25 years, a testament to the high-quality competition and compelling storylines within the sport.
Clark's achievements on the court have been paralleled by her ability to draw viewers. Her quest to break Pete Maravich's Division I record, which she accomplished by amassing 3,685 career points, not only marked a milestone in her career but also captivated millions of viewers, making the game the second most-watched college basketball game of the season. This level of viewership, which rivals and in some cases surpasses that of men's basketball games, signals a significant shift in the landscape of collegiate sports.
As the NCAA tournament advances, the spotlight on women's basketball, with Caitlin Clark at the forefront, continues to grow brighter. The increased viewership and interest in women's games are reflective of a changing tide, where female athletes are gaining the recognition and appreciation they rightly deserve.