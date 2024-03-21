Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has impressed fans with her on-court skill and record-breaking performances, thrusting her into conversations about the greatest of all time in women's college basketball. However, according to basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes, there's a pivotal achievement Clark needs to secure for serious GOAT consideration: an NCAA Championship.
Swoopes, a name synonymous with basketball greatness, recently weighed in on Gil's Arena on what it takes to be considered the greatest in women's college basketball. Swoopes highlighted that while Clark's talent is undeniable, the legacy of the greatest players like Chamique Holdsclaw, Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore is cemented by NCAA Titles.
“Personally, honestly, I just heard of Caitlin Clark last year. I mean I don't know how you don't put her in there,” Swoopes said. “But when I think of, kind of the greatest that ever played college, it comes with a championship and I'll leave it at that.”
Swoope's comments come in the shadow of Iowa's journey last season to the NCAA finals, where Clark and th Hawkeyes ultimately faced a heartbreaking loss to LSU in the championship game. The moment in Iowa's history illustrates the challenge Clark faces in her quest for GOAT consideration, as highlighted by Swoopes: the necessity of securing an NCAA Championship to solidify one's legacy. The finals loss, therefore, is not just a chapter in the team's history but a critical juncture in what remains of Clark's college career.
A path to redemption
Clark's ascent in college basketball has been nothing short of meteoric. She surpassed Kelsey Plum's scoring record to become the NCAA Division 1 women's player with the most points. She went on to surpass Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record, as well as Lynette Woodard's women's scoring record for a major school. Despite her achievements, Clark's greatness was met with skepticism by some, including Swoopes, who has previously critiqued the legitimacy of Clark's record-breaking feat by inaccurately referencing the time it took to achieve it. Swoopes later apologized for the misunderstanding, acknowledging her respect for Clark's contributions to the game and clarifying that her comments were made in error.
Swoopes has also previously expressed she doubts that Clark will immediately dominate once getting to the pros, having said “For people who have never watched a WNBA game: It's good. Like, there's talent. These women can play. And because there are very few roster spots, like it's a real job … So people look at new players coming in —whether that's out of college, players who've been overseas—and they look at that and say, ‘Oh, you trying to come take my job.' Like, ‘Nah, it's not gonna be that easy.' So will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not. Not gonna happen.”
As Clark juggles the pressures of the women's NCAA Tournament as well as preparing for the WNBA Draft in April, the conversation about her legacy remains intertwined with the pursuit of a title. For Clark, the challenge is not just to continue shattering records but to lead her team to the ultimate collegiate prize, a task that, if accomplished, could secure her place among the list of women's basketball greats.