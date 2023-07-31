The Irish and the Nigerians set off for the final match in Group B! Check the Women's World Cup series with our Ireland-Nigeria odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch!

With no points from the first two matches, the Republic of Ireland cannot progress beyond the group stages. Nevertheless, the Na Cailíní I Nglas can still impact Nigeria's chances of securing the Group B crown.

Nigeria is on top of the group with four points and three goals in two unbeaten games. The Super Falcons will be adamant to keep their unbeaten streak and finish the group with seven of nine possible points.

Why Ireland Will Beat Nigeria

The tournament has been challenging for Ireland so far, losing 1-0 to host Australia and experiencing a 2-1 defeat against Canada on Wednesday. Despite being eliminated, the Irish team will play with pride as they aim to hinder Nigeria from clinching the top spot in Group B.

Even though Ireland's World Cup journey will end after this match, they will likely give their all to finish on a positive note. As one of the tournament debutants, their first appearance at the World Cup hasn't been memorable. Their early elimination is not entirely surprising, given their poor form leading up to the tournament. Ireland Women managed to secure just one win in seven matches since the start of the year, suffering five defeats during that time.

Despite knowing their journey is coming to an end, Vera Pauw's team will be motivated to conclude their first Women's World Cup appearance with a victory. This will be enough motivation for the Irish side, who will be competing for the UEFA Nations League on September.

Midfielder and captain Katie McCabe is a key offensive player for the side, having scored 21 goals in 77 appearances since joining the team in 2015. She made history as she scored the sole goal for Ireland in their loss to Canada on Wednesday. Another offensive threat for Ireland is midfielder Denise O'Sullivan, with 19 international goals in 111 matches for the national team, including five goals during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying. She netted three times in an 11-0 win over Georgia in a match in Dublin in November 2021. Since 2021, she has scored eight goals in 21 appearances for Ireland.

Ireland has a few injury concerns ahead of Monday's game. Although already eliminated from the tournament, The Girls in Green have pride at stake in the third match and should pose a threat. Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe received yellow cards in the competition. Heather Payne, the forward from Florida State Women, played the full 90 minutes in Ireland's opening day match in Australia and New Zealand. However, she later suffered a hamstring injury, causing her to miss the 1-2 loss to Canada, and her appearance on Monday is doubtful.

Why Nigeria Will Beat Ireland

Nigeria has a chance to win Group B with a victory in their first-ever meeting with Ireland. The Super Falcons have remained unbeaten in their first two matches of the competition. Ranked 40th in the FIFA Women's World rankings, Nigeria is the lowest-ranked team in their group. However, they have proven themselves as one of the most pleasant surprises in the tournament.

The Super Falcons are determined to secure victory and claim the top spot in the group, making them a formidable opponent, particularly considering the opponent's struggles in attack, failing to score in five of their last seven matches. Their impressive 3-2 win against Australia puts the Super Falcons in a strong position to advance to the Round of 16, with a win or even a draw. This victory marked their fourth win in the last five games, highlighting their excellent form and positioning them to finish on top of Group B. The Super Falcons held reigning Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw in their first match.

Despite their youthful squad, with only four players aged 29 or older, Ifeoma Onumonu, an American-born forward, stands out as one of the leaders on the team. Having been part of the side since 2020, she has scored eight goals in 25 appearances. Although she has yet to find the net in the 2023 World Cup, she has shown her attacking prowess with four shots, one of which was on target. Adding firepower to the offense is 28-year-old forward Asisat Oshoala, who plays for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Primera Division. Oshoala is among Nigeria's top goal scorers, with 31 career goals for the national team since 2013. She recently scored in the 72nd minute during the win over Australia and has taken five shots, including two on target, in the tournament so far.

Head coach Randy Waldrum is likely to stick with the same starting XI that has impressed in the World Cup campaign, earning four out of a possible six points from the opening two matches. Deborah Abiodun is still serving a suspension for Nigeria following her straight red card on matchday one, but the African nation has no injury concerns ahead of their crucial game on Monday. Oluwatosin Demehin, Michelle Alozie, and Asisat Oshoala have yellow cards to their names.

Final Ireland-Nigeria Prediction & Pick

The Irish Girls will be blasting in all areas despite their poor outings in the previous games. Nigeria will meet them with equal force, but the Africans should edge out the Europeans

Final Ireland-Nigeria Prediction & Pick: Nigeria (+115), Over 2.5 goals (+187)