The Canadians take on the Irish in the World Cup! Stay updated with the latest Women's World Cup series with this Canada-Ireland prediction, odds, pick, and how to watch!

The Maple Leafs entered the World Cup with a goalless draw against Nigeria. Canada had 67% control at the 90 minutes of the game, but it was Chiamaka Nnadozie's save on Christine Sinclair's penalty attempt that proved to be the crucial scene of the match.

The Girls in Green, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of tournament hosts Australia. Stephanie Catley blasted a penalty kick shortly after half-time, which was the deciding goal of the game. Ireland hopes to improve their performance in this battle against the North Americans.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Canada-Ireland Odds

Canada: -150

Ireland: +500

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: +175

Under 2.5 Goals: -250

How To Watch Canada vs. Ireland

TV: Fox Sports 1, Peacock, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, TSN1, CTV, TSN4, TSN5, RDS

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FIFA+, YouTube, TSN+, CTV App, RDS App

Time: 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT

Why Canada Will Beat Ireland

Canada began their World Cup campaign with a disappointing goalless draw against a formidable Nigeria team. Despite dominating possession and shots on target, they were unable to find the back of the net before halftime. In the second half, they were awarded a penalty, but Christine Sinclair failed to convert it against the impressive Chiamaka Nnadozie. The result was a frustrating start for Canada, who have consistently played in the competition for eight consecutive seasons.

Canada is currently on a three-game winless streak and has won just one of their last six matches across all competitions. The team will be disappointed with their result in the group opener and will be determined to achieve a positive outcome in their upcoming game against Ireland. Moving forward, the Canucks will need to figure out how to break through Ireland's defense and also be wary of Ireland's threat from set-pieces.

While the team still has a chance to advance to the next stage, they will need to significantly improve their performance against Ireland. Canada won against Ireland in the Cyprus Women's Cup final last 2014, where the Canucks won 2-1.

Christine Sinclair's missed penalty in the match against Nigeria means she hasn't yet become the first player, male or female, to score at six different World Cups. The 40-year-old forward will look to change that in their next game in Perth. Star midfielder Jessie Fleming was not utilized in the Nigeria match due to an undisclosed injury concern. However, there is hope that she will be available for the upcoming game as she is a crucial player for Canada, currently playing for Chelsea.

Why Ireland Will Beat Canada

The Girls in Green faced a defeat against Australia in their opening World Cup match a few days ago. Despite the loss, the Irish team performed admirably, and it took a penalty for the host nation to overcome Courtney Brosnan's solid defense. The Girls in Green had little reason to complain, having managed just one shot on target throughout the game.

A costly penalty denied Ireland a chance to secure a point against a Sam Kerr-less Australia squad, and during the match, there were several instances where Ireland appeared to be the more threatening side. This was particularly evident in the second half, where they had seven corners compared to Australia's one but were unable to convert for an equalizer.

Currently positioned at the bottom of Group B with zero points, Vera Pauw's side aims to overcome their recent setback and return to winning form this week. Ireland's relentless pressing and strong display in their first competition outing leaves viewers expecting them to secure at least one win in this group, given their remarkable performance against Australia. However, they face another tough challenge ahead, as they must prepare to withstand the attacking threats posed by the Canucks.

Ireland's recent form has been challenging, with consecutive defeats and only one win in their last six matches across all competitions. The evident difference in class and quality between the two teams suggests that the CONCACAF team is likely to emerge victorious.

With Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan in the midfield, Ireland possesses a real chance to secure a victory and make it extremely challenging for Canada to claim all three points in the upcoming match. Amber Barrett, Kyra Carusa, Ruesha Littlejohn, Áine O'Gorman, and Louise Quinn are also looking to make an impact in this match.

Final Canada-Ireland Prediction & Pick

With low-scoring games in their World Cup openers, both squads will be approaching this on the same note. However, Canada will edge Ireland by a tiny margin.

Final Canada-Ireland Prediction & Pick: Canada (-150), Under 2.5 goals (-250)