The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies Monday afternoon. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Grizzlies Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +138

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Time: 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT

TV: TNT, TruTV

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, and they have to show it Monday afternoon. Minnesota allows 108.0 points per game, which is the fifth-lowest in the NBA. With that, the Timberwolves hold opponents to the fifth-lowest field goal percentage, the fifth-lowest three-point percentage, and the sixth-fewest free throws attempted per game. When the Timberwolves allow less than 115 points this season, they are 17-9. Memphis is very good on offense, so if the Timberwolves can hold them under 115, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Grizzlies will allow some points. They allow 115.1 points per game, and they allow opponents to shoot at a high rate. The Grizzlies will also get themselves into foul trouble. Minnesota put up 125 points in their first game against the Grizzlies. Now, the Grizzlies beat the Timberwolves in that game, but it was a great offensive performance for Minnesota. Minnesota shot 56.6 percent in that game, and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc. If the Timberwolves can have a similar game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis is the best offensive team in the NBA. Their 123.4 points per game is the most in the NBA, and they have the fifth-highest field goal percentage. Memphis also shoots well from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies put up 127 points in their win over the Timberwolves earlier this month. Impressively the Grizzlies grabbed 21 offensive rebounds in the win while Jaren Jackson Jr put up 33 points. The Grizzlies ability to score is a big reason for their success. If Memphis can keep up their scoring, they will cover the spread.

The Grizzlies have won three of their last four games. That includes their win over the Timberwolves plus two wins over the San Antonio Spurs. In their last four games, the Grizzlies have put up 128.5 points per game. The Grizzlies are taking almost 100 shots per game, and they have shot over 50 percent from the field. Memphis has also been lights out from beyond the arc. Their offense is already great, but it seems to be getting better at the moment. The Timberwolves are going to have a lot of trouble guarding them. if the Grizzlies keep playing as they have been, they are going to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

These are two good teams capable of putting up a good game. Their last game was an instant classic, and a lot of fun to watch. Expect another great game Monday afternoon. As for the winner, I do think the Grizzlies will come out on top. They are the better team, and they are playing better basketball. With their ability to score at a high rate, I will take Memphis to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -3.5 (-112)