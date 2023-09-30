Robert Pattinson, the versatile actor known for his roles in both indie and blockbuster films, recently shared a deeply rooted fear that influences his career choices. In a candid conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, Pattinson discussed his fear of humiliation and how it impacts his approach to acting.

When asked if he had ever worked on a project he wasn't enthusiastic about, Pattinson responded, “Not really.” He then delved into the fear that drives his decision-making process. “I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation,” he admitted. He continued by explaining that he believes that even if external factors like a subpar script or a challenging director contribute to a project's failure, the blame would ultimately fall on him. “No one's going to care about the reasons,” he said. “You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best.”

Robert Pattinson says that he goes all out for any role he takes “I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation … you sort of know it’s down to you. You can say it’s a shitty script or the director’s a dick … but at the end of the day, no one’s going to care about the reasons.… pic.twitter.com/ZZLJ7SrFTw — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 29, 2023

This isn't the first time Pattinson has opened up about his fear of projects underperforming. In a 2020 interview with GQ Magazine, he expressed concern about the commercial viability of indie films he loved working on, knowing that very few people in the industry might be willing to back him without guaranteed commercial success.

Despite his fear, Pattinson's career has continued to flourish with roles that challenge him and showcase his talent. His upcoming portrayal of Batman in “The Batman” is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile and dedicated actor in Hollywood.

Pattinson's willingness to confront his fears head-on and carefully consider his roles demonstrates his commitment to his craft and his determination to deliver compelling performances, regardless of the challenges he faces.