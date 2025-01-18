Bradley Beal continues to land on the injury report for the Phoenix Suns. Although he played in the first game of the five-game road trip, Beal missed the Suns' contest against the Washington Wizards with a left ankle sprain. Now, it's more of the same, as he's doubtful to play with that same injury.

Unfortunately, it could be his 12th absence of the season. On a team riddled with inconsistent injuries, it's once again another lowlight of Phoenix's season. Plus, it's altered the on-court production. The Big 3 of Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant hasn't had much time to gel together.

After all, the Suns benched Beal at the beginning of the New Year. That almost sent the team into a tailspin, but it's been quite the opposite. It's been clear that he's embraced the role. As a result, opposing benches haven't had an answer. In two of his first three games off the bench, he scored 25+ points on 50% shooting from the field or better.

Still, losing one of the stars isn't easy by any means. Furthermore, an ankle sprain has no real timetable for a return. For example, Royce O'Neale had a sprained ankle that cost him nearly two weeks. There's an unknown for how long Beal's recovery could be, depending on the severity.

Bradley Beal's injury status vs Pistons

Given that Beal is doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is that he won't play against the Pistons. The Phoenix guard has been a constant on the injury report since the road trip began. The Suns matchup with Detroit shouldn't be too much of a big one. However, the last time the two teams squared off, it was the Cade Cunningham show.

He went off and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, which helped the Pistons pull a stunner in Phoenix. In that game, they were without Booker. Still, Durant scored 43 points, and Beal had 26 points on 11/20 shooting. As they play in Detroit, the team will be without another member of the Big 3, in Beal.

Both teams boast a 20-20 record and will look to eclipse the .500 mark on Saturday. Even without Beal, the Suns made quick work of the Wizards on Thursday, despite a rough fourth quarter. Booker and Durant led the way once again for the team. So, when it comes to the question if Beal will play against the Pistons today, the answer is likely not.