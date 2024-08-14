Rumors of drama between It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni and star Blake Lively have run rampant recently. However, the director has made a PR move to try and combat the negative press.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni has hired PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan. Nathan recently opened The Agency Group in 2024 after working with fellow crisis manager Matthew Hiltzik for almost 10 years. The Agency Group specializes in “communications, crisis, reputation management, personal publicity, and digital team services across the entertainment industry.”

Baldoni will not be the only high-profile client on Nathan’s list. Johnny Depp is represented by the company. Nathan previously represented him during the Amber Heard trial.

The It Ends With Us drama, explained

Fans noticed that Baldoni and Lively hardly promoted It Ends With Us together, sparking rumors of drama. They were not even photographed much at the premiere. Reports then surfaced of tension between the two creatively.

According to THR, a “fracture” between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively happened in the post-production stage of It Ends With Us. Apparently, there were two cuts of the movie. One was commissioned by Lively and done by Shane Reid (Deadpool and Wolverine).

However, it is not known if this cut was used for the theatrical release. Oona Flaherty and Robb Sullivan are credited as editors of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni first gained notoriety for his role in The CW’s Jane the Virgin. His other directorial credits include Five Feet Apart and Clouds. He also executive produced The Garfield Movie and Ezra.

What is it about?

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of the 2016 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. It follows a young woman, Lily Bloom (Lively), who falls in love with an ambitious man, Ryle (Baldoni).

As they fall deeper in love, their relationship begins falling apart. Lily is forced to confront her past as Ryle’s rage episodes worsen.

The movie has been a success so far. It made over $80 million during its opening weekend, including a $50 million domestic haul.

Who is Blake Lively?

Blake Lively first gained fame for her role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. She would reprise her role a few years later in the sequel.

Around the time of the sequel, Lively landed her signature role in Gossip Girl. She starred in The CW series from 2007 to 2012 as Serena van der Woodsen.

She continued her big screen career with roles in New York, I Love You, The Town, Green Lantern, and Café Society. Lively starred in Green Lantern with her now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

Recently, Lively has starred in The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, A Simple Favor, and The Rhythm Section. 2024 has been a big year for Lively. She starred in John Krasinski’s IF with Reynolds and had a cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. In Deadpool and Wolverine, Lively played Wanda Wilson/Lady Deadpool. The cameo appears during the third act.

Additionally, Lively made her directorial debut in 2021. She co-wrote, produced, and directed Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton’s song “I Bet You Think About Me.”