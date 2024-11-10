Max Griffin isn't afraid to gamble. In the high-stakes world of MMA, where a single punch can alter your trajectory, the welterweight contender recently took a calculated risk by fighting out his previous contract. This bold move, as he himself says, “It's a risk, you know, but…” ultimately paid off handsomely, landing him a lucrative new deal and a high-profile matchup against Michael Chiesa at UFC 310. But Griffin's story goes beyond a lucky break; it's a testament to his relentless dedication to improvement, meticulous recovery practices, and a genuine love for the fight game.

In a recent interview with RG.org, Griffin offered a glimpse into his preparation, his mindset heading into the Chiesa fight, and the philosophy that keeps him sharp throughout his career. Reflecting on his hard-fought victory over Jeremiah Wells, Griffin acknowledged the tactical challenges it presented. “It was a tough fight,” he said, highlighting Wells' explosiveness. “It was real technical because I had to feint and then throw and cover. It's challenging. It's like a trap.”

This victory, however, was more than just another win. It marked the final fight on his previous contract, setting the stage for Griffin's gamble. “We opted to fight the contract out to just see what's cracking at the most bang for my buck,” he revealed. This decision showcased his understanding that the fight game is not just about winning inside the octagon; it's also about maximizing your value as a fighter.

The gamble could have backfired, leaving him without a contract after a grueling fight. But Griffin trusted his skills and believed in his worth. “Now we got a new four or five contract, got some money that I wanted. Oh, so I'm in a good place,” he declared, his voice brimming with satisfaction.

The Chiesa fight marks a significant opportunity for Griffin. It's a chance to showcase his skills on a major platform against a respected opponent. “It's such an opportunity and platform and opponent just for me to just look the best I've ever looked,” he said, his excitement palpable.

The return of live crowds is another factor that motivates Griffin. “This is just like, it's such an opportunity for me to shine with all these eyes and have a spectacular victory, um, with the crowd,” he explained, contrasting the electric atmosphere of a packed arena with his recent experiences at the quieter UFC Apex.

While Chiesa is known for his grappling prowess, Griffin refuses to be underestimated on the ground. “All fights were tough, and he's good,” he acknowledged, but then added a warning with a hint of a smile: “If people think I can't grapple or know how to get up or stuff a takedown or any of this stuff, I don't know. I don't think anyone even thinks that, but if they were to think that, you're f***ing mistaken.”

This confidence is backed by Griffin's rigorous training regimen, which includes working with high-level partners like his teammate Anthony Hernandez, who recently dominated in a grueling five-round fight. “It goes to show, like, what we're doing day in and day out,” Griffin said with pride. “It's good to see that the ***** working, man, the proof's in the pudding.”

As the fight approaches, Griffin's training becomes even more laser-focused. “I'm fighting the southpaw. So I'm only sparring southpaws,” he explained, illustrating his meticulous approach to preparation.

“His only chance is on the ground. So he's going to try to get me on the ground. It's no secret,” he added, acknowledging Chiesa's grappling strategy.

But despite the intensity of training and the pressure of a big fight, Griffin maintains a remarkably positive outlook on the entire process. “I love the process. I'm telling you, the process to me is the best part about the fight,” he said. This mindset allows him to stay present and make the most of each day leading up to the fight.

As UFC 310 draws near, Max Griffin appears to be in peak form, both physically and mentally. With a new contract, a wealth of experience, and unwavering confidence, he's poised to make a statement against Michael Chiesa. Fight fans can expect an explosive matchup when these two welterweights collide in what promises to be one of the most exciting bouts on the card.