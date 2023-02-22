Ja Morant has been leading the Memphis Grizzlies to new heights this season, and unsurprisingly earned the second All-Star selection of his career. And while that’s impressive in its own right, Morant didn’t stop there when it came to adding to his list of individual achievements, as he also saw a pair of his signature shoes get launched by Nike at the All-Star Weekend.

In the game itself, which was the only event Morant participated in, he didn’t do much (6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST) but he likely didn’t care after seeing a pair of his signature shoes get launched by Nike. Morant saw the JA 1 “Midnight” and JA 1 “Scratch” get released during the festivities, which was very exciting for Morant and the sneakerhead community.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Honoring the history of the Grizzlies’ roots with a turquoise, red and brown palette, the Nike Ja 1 ‘Scratch’ harkens back to the team’s earliest seasons in Vancouver while a claw scratch graphic pays tribute to the reigning Most Improved Player’s aggressive and above the rim style of play. Previewed earlier this week, the Ja 1 ‘Midnight’ was made available exclusively for the first time via a SNRKS drop. Dawning a Swarovski crystal-covered Swoosh, hang tag and 12AM dubrae, a clad-black ensemble draws inspiration from Ja’s 12 am workouts in the dark of night. Finished with an icy blue translucent outsole, ‘ITS 12AM SOMEWHERE’ comes handwritten in a black and red pairing underfoot.” – Jared Ebanks, Sneaker News

Both of these shoes have been received well in the early-going, and it’s very exciting to see Morant become the next star NBA player to receive his own signature shoe. Morant has evolved into one of the most exciting players in the game right now, and that will undoubtedly make these shoes very popular. With his first two pairs being launched already, it will be interesting to see what Morant’s next step in the sneaker world is moving forward.