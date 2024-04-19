As the dust settles on a mixed-bag 2023 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars turn their focus to the 2024 NFL Draft. With strategic selections and a keen eye for emerging talent, Jacksonville aims to transform its near-misses into triumphant victories. This mock draft peels back the layers of potential that could redefine the Jaguars’ roster and reinvigorate their playbook.
Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 Season Recap
The 2023 season was a rollercoaster for the Jaguars. They experienced the highs and lows that come with a transitioning team under scrutiny. Finishing with a 9-8 record, the Jaguars showed flashes of brilliance but ultimately fell short of a playoff berth. They failed to follow up on their previous postseason appearance. Their 2023 campaign was marked by close games that could have tilted in their favor. It also highlighted areas in need of enhancement, particularly on the defensive front and the receiving corps. As the team reflects on what might have been, the focus shifts towards building a more consistent and resilient squad.
Despite the setback of missing the playoffs, the Jaguars have much to be optimistic about. Their offensive line showed promise, and their young core, led by Trevor Lawrence, continued to develop. However, the need for strategic reinforcements became apparent as the season progressed. With specific gaps to fill, the 2024 Draft presents an opportunity for Jacksonville to fortify its ranks and address crucial deficiencies that hindered its 2023 campaign.
Draft Context
In a bid to manage their budget, the Jaguars were compelled to release their top cornerback, Darious Williams. Sure, the acquisition of Ronald Darby partially compensates for this loss. However, the team remains in a position to select a cornerstone cornerback in the draft. Meanwhile, the addition of Arik Armstead significantly bolsters their defensive line. Still, despite his presence, the Jafs require further enhancements. Travon Walker, despite achieving 11 sacks last season, has not yet consistently demonstrated dominant play.
On the offensive side, Jacksonville's current trio of wide receivers—Gabe Davis, Zay Jones, and Christian Kirk—provides competent options. However, they lack the intimidation factor. Jones, in particular, faces increased scrutiny. That's after he missed eight games due to injury last season. Recall that he has only one season exceeding 700 receiving yards. This means his position could be jeopardized if the Jaguars opt for a wide receiver early in the draft.
Here we will look at the rookie prospects that the Jacksonville Jaguars might pick up in our 7-round 2024 Mock Draft.
Pick No. 17: Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
The Jaguars' need for a long-term WR1 becomes urgent with the departure of Calvin Ridley to Tennessee. Enter LSU standout Brian Thomas Jr, who led the FBS with 17 touchdowns in 2023 and was part of college football's most potent receiving duo last season. His addition would not only complement Christian Kirk and Evan Engram but also enhance the team’s deep-threat capability. He would offer a significant boost to Jacksonville's aerial attack.
Pick No. 48: Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri
Following the release of Darious Williams for cap reasons and with Tyson Campbell experiencing a lackluster 2023, Jacksonville is in dire need of a foundational cornerback. This is where Missouri’s Ennis Rakestraw Jr comes in, He excels in press-man coverage, aligning well with defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s strategy. His ability to play both outside and in the slot, along with his experience on both sides of the field, makes him a valuable addition. That's despite concerns over his durability due to a recent injury.
Pick No. 96: T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
Jacksonville's defensive front, despite the presence of Josh Allen, Walker, and Armstead, requires reinforcement. This is particularly true from the interior. T'Vondre Sweat, weighing in at 366 pounds and decorated as last season’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, could provide a substantial impact. He can bolster the run defense. Despite off-field concerns, his talent and potential fit make him a viable pick. This is especially true given the strong leadership present on Jacksonville’s defensive line.
Pick No. 114: Javon Foster, OL, Missouri
The Jaguars have uncertainties surrounding the future of the offensive tackle position. This is particularly true with Cam Robinson and Walker Little both approaching contract years. As such, Javon Foster could provide critical depth. His extensive experience at left tackle during his tenure at Missouri, coupled with his All-SEC recognition, positions him as a strategic pick for safeguarding Lawrence’s blindside.
Pick No. 116: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
Despite plans to potentially shift Darnell Savage Jr to nickel, Jacksonville still faces a gap at safety. Kitan Oladapo from Oregon State could complement Andre Cisco’s playstyle as a strong safety. He would offer versatility and depth to the secondary.
Pick No. 153: Layden Robinson, G, Texas A&M
With Jacksonville’s interior offensive line in flux, especially with Brandon Scherff nearing the end of his contract, Layden Robinson could step in as a vital asset. His proven ability in the run game could help improve one of the Jaguars' weakest areas last season. He would enhance overall team performance.
Pick No. 212: Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
In the later rounds, focusing on special teams and additional receiver depth becomes crucial. Cornelius Johnson has good size and the ability to play as a rotational receiver. He could help mitigate the loss of Ridley and add to Jacksonville’s offensive options.
Pick No. 236: Jack Westover, HB, Washington
To bolster the run game, Jacksonville might look at Jack Westover, a versatile H-back from Washington. His notable performance in a high-powered offense, combined with his ability to contribute in the passing game, could provide valuable versatility to the Jaguars’ offensive schemes.
These selections could strategically address key areas of need for the Jaguars, enhancing their roster depth and injecting youthful potential across various positions, setting a foundation for future success.