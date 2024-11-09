The Jacksonville Jaguars have suffered through a tremendously disappointing season in 2024. Jacksonville opened the year with four straight losses. The team got its first win in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts but lost All-Pro return specialist Devin Duvernay in the game to a hamstring injury. Duvernay was placed on injured reserve and has been sidelined since.

However, the team announced it has activated Duvernay from the IR on Saturday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on X. The Jaguars also activated safety Andrew Wingard, who missed the first nine weeks of the season with a knee injury sustained in training camp.

Duvernay doesn’t add much as a wideout, he has one reception in five games this season. But he is considered one of the most explosive returners in football. The fifth-year veteran is averaging 11.6 yards per punt return and 20 yards per kickoff return for the Jaguars. Duvernay was named an All-Pro in 2021 when he averaged an NFL-leading 13.8 yards per punt return. He signed with Jacksonville prior to the 2024 season after spending the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jaguars welcome back explosive returner Devin Duvernay

The Jaguars could certainly use these additions on defense and special teams. But Duvernay and Wingard are unlikely to turn around the team’s disastrous season. The Jaguars lost wideout Christian Kirk for the year to a broken collar bone in Week 8. And franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his left shoulder in Week 9’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawrence is unlikely to play in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The team would turn to backup Mac Jones in his absence. The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension prior to the season, so not subjecting him to further injury is probably in Jacksonville’s best interest. Especially considering the team is 2-7 and in last place in the AFC South.

The Jaguars signed backup QB C.J. Beathard from the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad ahead of Sunday’s clash with the Vikings. The additional depth at quarterback points to Lawrence missing at least the team’s Week 10 game.