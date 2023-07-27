As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly gearing up for their drafts. One name that stands out prominently is Trevor Lawrence, the young and talented quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coming off a promising rookie season, Lawrence has captured the attention of fantasy football managers across the board. As things stand, all indications point towards a breakout year in 2023. In this article, we will delve deeper into Lawrence's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season. We will explore the reasons why he should be a must-draft player for any fantasy football team.

Upside Potential

Trevor Lawrence's potential as a quarterback in the NFL is immense. As a rookie, he displayed a remarkable skill set, including a powerful arm, impressive accuracy, and the ability to extend plays with his mobility. In the 2022 season, Lawrence showcased his talent by throwing for over 4,100 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also exhibited his versatility by adding five rushing touchdowns to his stat line. With another year of experience under his belt, Lawrence is primed to take his game to the next level and establish himself as a premier fantasy football performer.

In addition, Lawrence is not just a flash in the pan. He possesses the potential to be a long-term fantasy football gem. His skill set, football acumen, and leadership qualities point towards sustained success over the years. All these make him an ideal choice for dynasty leagues. Investing in Lawrence now could yield dividends for fantasy teams for seasons to come, establishing him as a cornerstone of long-term fantasy football strategies.

Trevor Lawrence has arrived!! His third touchdown pass of the day 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ab46XUXsrR — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 25, 2022

Team Outlook

As a team, the Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2023-24 NFL season with renewed confidence after making the Divisional Round in the previous year. Early projections suggest that the team has the potential to start the season on a strong note. Some are even very optimistic envisioning them making a deep run to the AFC Championship game. To achieve such success, the Jaguars' prospects rely heavily on the continued development of Trevor Lawrence and their offensive weapons.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Speaking of which, the Jaguars' front office has diligently worked to surround Lawrence with a talented and dynamic group of weapons. Notable among them are solid wide receivers, Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley. Veteran Zay Jones is also around together with Jamal Agnew. Furthermore, experienced veteran tight end Evan Engram hopes to build on his solid first year in Jacksonville. There's also Travis Etienne Jr. and rookie Tank Bigsby in the backfield. This impressive array of offensive talent will undoubtedly provide Lawrence with ample options in the passing game, elevating his fantasy football value even further.

We also have to talk about the Jaguars' relatively favorable 2023 schedule. Jacksonville is slated to face several teams with weaker defensive units. This should bode well for Lawrence, presenting him with numerous opportunities to rack up impressive numbers and amass significant fantasy points. As such, fantasy managers can look forward to capitalizing on Lawrence's matchups against less formidable defenses. This would further solidify his status as a must-draft player.

Fantasy Outlook for 2023

Trevor Lawrence is a highly sought-after pick at quarterback for the 2023 season. He carries improved performance metrics in key areas such as touchdown rate, yards per attempt, and completion percentage. His athleticism has also translated into points, with five rushing touchdowns in the previous season. However, fantasy managers must be cautious about his draft value due to occasional inconsistency. To secure Lawrence's high-ceiling potential, he should be selected early, potentially around the fifth round of drafts. Despite this, Lawrence's dynasty potential is highlighted, with projections suggesting he will continue to post QB1 numbers for the next decade.

Looking Ahead

When you consider all these, it becomes evident that Lawrence is undoubtedly set to ascend into the ranks of the top fantasy football performers in the league. His combination of skill, talent, and situation makes him a player who has the potential to finish among the top quarterbacks in fantasy scoring by the end of the season.

For fantasy managers who seek a quarterback capable of leading their team to victory, there is no need to look any further than the exceptional talent of Trevor Lawrence. He offers a unique blend of potential, talent, and opportunity that makes him a highly coveted pick in fantasy drafts. For sure, he can make a significant impact on your team's success. Whether you are a seasoned fantasy football veteran or a newcomer to the game, Lawrence is undoubtedly a player worth targeting in the upcoming season. So, don't hesitate to invest in this young superstar and watch as he lights up the fantasy football world with his electrifying performances week after week.