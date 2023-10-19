After his status was up in the air all week, Trevor Lawrence will start for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football versus the New Orleans Saints. Coach Doug Pederson announced the official decision after Lawrence got through the 20-minute pregame warmup prior to the game, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Lawrence's status was uncertain after he went down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter during the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Though Lawrence had to come out of the game, the Jags revealed the next day that the injury was not serious. Prior to the injury, Lawrence went 20-30 for 181 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

RECOMMENDED
Doug Pederson smiling at Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson’s expected Trevor Lawrence status for Thursday Night Football, revealed

Andrew Meyers ·

New Orleans Saints' Derek Carr, Andrus Peat, and Cam Erving in front of Caesars Superdome.
Saints’ Derek Carr gets key offensive line injury update ahead of Thursday Night Football

Zachary Weinberger ·

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in front of TIAA Bank Field.
Is Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence playing vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football in week 7?

Zachary Weinberger ·

The news that Trevor Lawrence will play isn't a huge surprise after the Jags quarterback expressed earlier this week he planned to do everything to be able to play tonight and coach Pederson also said he expected Lawrence to play. The main reason his status was in doubt was due to the fact that the Jaguars have to play on a short week since they have the Thursday night game.

The Jaguars will look to get their fourth straight win over the Saints, who are coming off of a loss to the Houston Texans. After their sweep of the Colts, the Jaguars moved to 4-2 and took a lead over the AFC South. They are looking to win the division and make the playoffs for a second consecutive season after doing so in Pederson's first season coaching Jacksonville last year.