After his status was up in the air all week, Trevor Lawrence will start for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football versus the New Orleans Saints. Coach Doug Pederson announced the official decision after Lawrence got through the 20-minute pregame warmup prior to the game, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told me Trevor Lawrence will start tonight. Lawrence just finished his 20-minute pregame workout where he showed good lateral movement making cuts and throwing on the run. He dapped up trainers + QB Mike McCoy with smile headed back into locker room. pic.twitter.com/CDV5prPTeu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 19, 2023

Lawrence's status was uncertain after he went down with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter during the win over the Indianapolis Colts. Though Lawrence had to come out of the game, the Jags revealed the next day that the injury was not serious. Prior to the injury, Lawrence went 20-30 for 181 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The news that Trevor Lawrence will play isn't a huge surprise after the Jags quarterback expressed earlier this week he planned to do everything to be able to play tonight and coach Pederson also said he expected Lawrence to play. The main reason his status was in doubt was due to the fact that the Jaguars have to play on a short week since they have the Thursday night game.

The Jaguars will look to get their fourth straight win over the Saints, who are coming off of a loss to the Houston Texans. After their sweep of the Colts, the Jaguars moved to 4-2 and took a lead over the AFC South. They are looking to win the division and make the playoffs for a second consecutive season after doing so in Pederson's first season coaching Jacksonville last year.