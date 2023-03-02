With NFL Free Agency around the corner, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in an interesting spot. After making the playoffs and defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in a massive comeback, hope is on the horizon in Jacksonville. One key weapon is tight end Evan Engram, who had a bit of a career resurgence after a disappointing run with the New York Giants.

With Engram’s contract expiring, the Jaguars are set to use the franchise tag on him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on TE Evan Engram, per source. The tight end franchise tag is $11.345 million.”

In a not-so-surprising decision, Jaguars HC Doug Pederson acknowledged Engram was the top priority, and the two sides should be progressing on a long-term deal, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

“Doug Pederson told me Evan Engram was top priority. Engram had a career year as one of Trevor Lawrence’s fav weapons. His QB also made clear how much he wanted Engram back. Engram & JAX will work toward long-term deal in weeks/months ahead. But Engram will be a Jag in 2023.”

Evan Engram Had A Terrific 2022 For the Jaguars

After five years with the New York Giants, Engram made his way to Jacksonville and flourished in Year One with Trevor Lawrence throwing him passes. Engram set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (766) and scored the most touchdowns (4) since his rookie season.

Engram finished 3rd on the Jaguars in those categories, behind Christian Krik and Zay Jones, respectively, and his 15-catch, 162-yard outing with two scores against the Tennessee Titans was eye-popping.

Engram is a Jaguar in 2023, and there should be serious movement in getting a long-term deal done.