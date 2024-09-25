The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of just three teams that remain winless in the 2024 season. The Jaguars are coming off an absolute shellacking at the hands of the Buffalo Bills who administered a 47-10 beatdown on Monday Night Football. And while there’s plenty of blame to go around for the loss to the Bills, from the franchise quarterback who’s failed to live up to expectations to the head coach, whose seat is unquestionably heating up, the team received more bad news on Tuesday.

Star linebacker Foye Oluokun is set to miss multiple weeks with plantar fasciitis, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. While Oluokun will not require surgery for the ailment, he will be unavailable for several games. Not an ideal situation as the team attempts to pull themselves out of the 0-3 hole they’ve dug to start the 2024 season.

The Jaguars were expecting to take a major leap this year in Lawrence’s fourth season, despite coming off a disappointing 9-8 season in which the team failed to make the playoffs. The Jaguars had been spending money like a drunken sailor during the offseason. The team paid Lawrence, rewarding the passer with a five-year, $275 million contract. They also signed DT Arik Armstead to a three-year, $51 million pact and locked down former Bills receiver Gabe Davis on a three-year, $39 million deal.

The 0-3 Jaguars can’t afford to lose LB Foye Oluokun

The best decision the Jaguars made was signing Oluokun to a long-term extension. Jacksonville agreed to terms with the linebacker on a four-year, $45 million deal. Oluokun has been one of the best and most consistent defenders since becoming a starter for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Since then, he’s had at least 117 combined tackles each year. He lead the league in combined tackles in 2021 and 2022 (with 192 and 184 respectively) and was tops in the league in solo tackles in 2022 and 2023 (with 128 and 111).

The Jaguars brought Oluokun over to Jacksonville in 2022 in free agency. Since then he’s been a bright spot for the team. He played all 17 games in his first two seasons with the team. His unfortunate bout with plantar fasciitis will mark the first game action Oluokun has missed since the 2020 season.

The Jaguars are in a tough spot with the rough start to 2024. Lawrence is already issuing blunt warnings, urging the team to play better. And at least one NFL insider has suggested the team move on from head coach Doug Pederson in favor of Bill Belichick. While there’s plenty of room for improvement on the offensive side of the ball, the defense will take a major hit in the absence of Oluokun.