The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an awful start to the 2024 season. Jacksonville is 1-4 heading into a crucial Week 6 matchup against Chicago in London. The Jaguars could desperately use a win to turn their season around. Thankfully, things are looking up as the team just got some positive injury updates.

The Jaguars will be getting some reinforcements back from injury on Sunday. Both Evan Engram and Gabe Davis are officially active for Jacksonville's game against Chicago in London, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Both Engram and Davis were listed as questionable on the injury report

This is great news for a Jacksonville team that is going up against a stout Chicago defense. Getting Evan Engram back is particularly good news. Engram has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has caused him to miss most of the 2024 season thus far. In fact, Engram only has one catch for five yards on the year. Adding a healthy Evan Engram to the Jaguars offense should be huge, especially considering he hauled in 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

Gabe Davis is more of a tertiary piece for the Jaguars, but adding him alongside Engram should put additional stress on the Bears' defense.

Jaguars owner throws support behind Doug Pederson despite slow start

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson feels like he is on the hot seat already.

Pederson has already received questions about his job security after Jacksonville's slow 1-4 start to the 2024 season.

Thankfully, Jaguars owner Shad Khan sounds like he still believes in Pederson. Khan threw his support behind Pederson in a recent interview before the team's first London game of the season.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke],” Khan said, per The Florida Times-Union. “Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities.”

This is good to hear from Khan. However, just because he supports Pederson does not mean there aren't immense expectations on the Jaguars.

“I expect us to be competitive and winning every year and we have graduated to that point and not be someone we don't know. So, sharing my expectations, I believe that,” Khan added. “The coaches who are there, players who are there, they're coming here to win and if they're not comfortable with that, they shouldn't be here. That's the team institution we want to be.”

The Jaguars have a chance to get a crucial win against the Bears in London on Sunday.