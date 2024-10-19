The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a nightmare start in 2024. The team opened the season with four straight losses before narrowly surviving a furious comeback by Joe Flacco and the Colts. After a Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears, the team is 1-5 and in last place in the AFC South. Making matters worse, safety Andre Cisco accused the team of quitting against Chicago. The Jaguars' failures through the first six weeks have head coach Doug Pederson on the hot seat.

However, Jacksonville did receive some positive news as standout cornerback Tyson Campbell will rejoin the team. The Jaguars activated Campbell from the injured reserve on Saturday, according to JaguarsPR on X. The team’s official account stated simply, “He’s baaaack.”

The Jaguars lost the fourth-year defender during their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Campbell went down with a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of the season opener and was placed on the IR. The move meant he’d be sidelined for at least four games.

The Jaguars hope CB Tyson Campbell will improve their league-worst passing defense

Campbell was designated to return from the IR ahead of Week 6. The move opened his practice window, giving the team 21 days to add him to the active roster. The 24-year-old corner is expected to suit up for the Jaguars’ matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 7. It will be the team’s second straight “home” game in London after last Sunday’s matchup against the Bears.

Jacksonville selected Campbell in the second round of the 2021 draft. While injuries have impacted his ability to stay on the field, he’s had success when healthy. In 2022 Campbell played all 17 games for the only time in his four-year career. He racked up 70 combined tackles along with three interceptions, 15 passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries – one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Last season the former Georgia standout was limited to 11 games. However, the Jaguars still signed Campbell to a four-year, $76 million extension, making him one of the highest paid defensive backs in the league. Jacksonville hopes Campbell’s return to action can provide a significant boost to the defensive side of the ball. The Jaguars rank 31st in total defense and dead last in passing defense, allowing 276.7 passing yards per contest this season.

The Jaguars will look to improve to 2-5 when they take on the Patriots in London on Sunday. New England is on the hunt for its second win of the season as well. The team is currently in last place in the AFC East.