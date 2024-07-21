When the Jacksonville Jaguars lost Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans in free agency, it created a hole that Trent Baalke and company needed to fill and fast.

Now granted, the Jaguars got involved in free agency, too, signing ex-Buffalo Bills speedster Gabe Davis to a new three-year, $39 million contract, but he's more of a really high-profile two than a true WR1, and as a result, Jacksonville had to keep an eye on the draft, where there were more than a few top-tier talents capable of making a difference right out of the gate.

After trading down from 17 to 23, the Jaguars got their guy in Brian Thomas Jr., a big, fast, strong pass catcher from LSU who looks the part of a future star but earned very mixed reactions from fans, pundits, and experts alike coming out of Baton Rouge.

Standing 6-foot-3, 209 pounds with long arms, great burst, and a 4.33 40-yard dash that proves he can fly down the field with ease as a supersized deep threat, Thomas Jr. broke out in 2023 as a junior for the Tigers of LSU, catching a career-high 68 balls for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns playing opposite fellow first-round pick Malik Nabers. While his highlights are impressive, and his big plays stack up with any other wide receiver in the 2024 class, even consensus number one option Marvin Harrison Jr. – so much so that Chris Simms named him the best receiver in the 2024 class – most of Thomas Jr's production came on a few basic routes, with some wondering if he will be able to put up numbers against bigger cornerbacks who know how to defend a vertical-only receiver.

Factor in the other receivers the Jaguars currently employ in Davis and Christian Kirk, a pair of speedy options who like to do damage going vertical down the field, and the Jaguars really need to find a way for Thomas Jr. to contribute right away, specifically lined up at the X position, where he can fight through contact at the line of scrimmage in order to run down the field for go's, comebacks, posts, and hook routes, in addition to a few interior screen passes for good measure.

Normally, rookie receivers are given some leeway to get acclimated to the NFL level, with other receivers around them who can ease their work back into action. In Jacksonville, Thomas Jr. will have to play a role for the Jaguars right away, and if he struggles right out of the gate, the team really doesn't have enough firepower around him to weather any early issues.

Trevor Lawrence likes the Jaguar rookie's efforts

While media and draft experts were mixed on Thomas Jr.'s ceiling as a pro, one person who has already given the LSU receiver a positive professional review is Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' franchise quarterback who just signed a massive five-year, $275 million extension earlier this offseason.

Discussing what he's seen from Thomas Jr. during their shared time together in Jacksonville last month, Lawrence celebrated what he's seen so far, noting that the LSU product's speed is as advertised.

“I really like him. Obviously, just talented, can fly, he's really smart and that's the one thing I'm most impressed with is he's picking up the offense super fast. I've been impressed. It's tough for a rookie, I was there obviously at one point, and I was swimming a little bit and to see him come out here and pick everything up and really not skip a beat, has been impressive. Then, the more comfortable he gets in the system and knows what to do, he's just gonna get better and better,” Lawrence explained via Jacksonville.com.

“I think he's doing a good job of just soaking everything up, and that's what this time is about is learning as much as you can, so by training camp, obviously, you're gonna keep learning, but you want to be rolling in training camp and getting ready for the regular season.”

With the body of a certified X receiver, with great height, a wide wingspan, and enough burst to get down the field with ease, Thomas Jr. looks the part of a legitimate difference-maker for the Jaguars this fall. Will he actually get there, making fans forget about Calvin Ridley and then some on the way to a certified coronation as the NFC South's new rookie sensation? Only time will tell, but if Thomas can get on the same page with Lawrence early and gain the Clemson passer's trust, it will only make his transition to the professional game all the more easier.