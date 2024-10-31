ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jaguars-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Eagles Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +295

Philadelphia Eagles: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -370

Over: 45.5 (-118)

Under: 45.5 (-104)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Eagles

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars are led by Trevor Lawrence, and he is not given enough credit. Lawrence has thrown just four interceptions on the season, and he is completing 62.6 percent of his passes. The Jaguars are not playing good defense, so Lawrence really has to be at his best in this game. If Lawrence can take of the ball, and hit his receivers, the Jaguars will be able to cover the spread.

On the ground, Tank Bigsby can not go overlooked. He has 493 yards and four touchdowns on the season. With that, Bigsby is averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He is running hard and downhill, and the Jaguars are benefitting from that. Teams struggle to stop him from getting north and south, and the Eagles will have tough time, as well.

Jacksonville is averaging 26.4 points per game in their last five games played. That number would be a lot higher if they did not drop so many passes against the Chicago Bears in London, as well. Despite that, the Jaguars have found a little bit of a rhythm. Their offense has to continue to score, and their receivers have to catch the ball. As long as the Jaguars do that, they will continue to score.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles are starting to play some good football, and it is because of their offense. Philadelphia is on a three-game win streak at the moment. In those three games, the Eagles have scored 28.3 points per game. They were able to put up big games against the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Cincinnati Bengals. If their offense continues to score, the Eagles will win.

Along with their offense, their defense has been very solid in their three-game win streak. They have allowed 12 points per game. On the season, the Eagles have allowed less than 20 points per game. This makes it very easy to win football games, and is a big reason why the Eagles are 5-2. Philadelphia has a chance to continue their solid defensive play against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Philadelphia has been solid with yards allowed, as well. Their defense has given up just 214.3 yards per game on their win streak. Some teams put up that many yards in a half. Philadelphia has been locked in on both pass and rush defense. In those three games, the Eagles have allowed just three touchdowns. If they can continue to play well 0n defense, the Eagles will win.

Final Jaguars-Eagles Prediction & Pick

The Eagles are the better team. Yes, the Jaguars are playing pretty good on offense, but their defense has not done them any favors. With that, the Eagles should be able to dominate on offense. Even though the spread is at 7.5, I am still going to take the Eagles to cover. I am expecting a victory for Philadelphia by 10+ points.

Final Jaguars-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -7.5 (-110)