Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx is on the path to recovery and recently shared an encouraging update on his health journey. Taking to Instagram, Foxx expressed that he is finally starting to feel like himself again, though the road to normalcy has been unexpectedly challenging, TMZ reports.

In his heartfelt post, Foxx mentioned that he can now “see the light” and thanked all those who supported him throughout this tough period. He also gave a shout-out to the Almighty, emphasizing his gratitude with the phrase “GOD IS GOOD.” The post was punctuated with hashtags “I'm back and I'm better” and “No bad days.”

Fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of love and support. Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, conveyed her prayers and blessings for Foxx's recovery, praising him as a special and gifted entertainer. Jeremy Renner, who also faced a near-death accident this year, sent his well-wishes, as did Tamar Braxton, empathizing with Foxx's journey and assuring him that things will only improve from here.

Foxx's health update comes after he experienced a medical complication earlier in the year, leading to his hospitalization. In July, he posted a video on Instagram to give insight into his ordeal. Jamie Foxx shared that he underwent a challenging experience he never thought he would face and that he didn't want his fans to see him in a vulnerable state. He dispelled rumors about being blind or paralyzed, expressing his determination to recover and return to work despite the hurdles he encountered.

Foxx acknowledged his “road to recovery had some potholes,” but he's now on a positive trajectory. His uplifting update has reassured his fans and well-wishers, echoing his resilience in the face of adversity.