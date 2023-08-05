Jennifer Aniston cleared up her intentions in her recent Instagram usage. Fans saw that the “Friends” alum “liked” Jamie Foxx's controversial post on Friday (Aug. 4). Foxx posted a black square on Instagram with the words, “they killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” followed by the hashtags “fake friends” and “fake love.” Foxx quickly deleted the post.

Aniston addressed those comments in her Instagram Story on Saturday (Aug. 5).

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

On Saturday (Aug. 5), Foxx walked back his statement and posted an apology.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” he wrote.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

The Oscar winner has since deleted the original post with the alleged antisemitic remark. He had since made headlines previously as he is recovering from an undisclosed medical emergency that he suffered in April.