Jamie Foxx‘s health and love life seem to be thriving as he was recently seen enjoying a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, for Labor Day weekend. The Oscar-winning actor, 55, looked relaxed and stylish in a black jacket, joggers, wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and white sneakers. The pair have been secretly dating for over a year, according to the US Sun.

Jamie Foxx and gf Alyce Huckstepp vacationing in Cabo San Lucas https://t.co/w2OCOojZOX pic.twitter.com/EIy9cBTNKs — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) September 5, 2023

Alyce Huckstepp, originally from Australia, has been Jamie Foxx's partner for over a year. She has a background as a fitness model and briefly ran her own business. The couple has been spotted together around the world, with their first public appearance dating back to 18 months ago at LIV Miami in March 2022. They continued their travels, visiting Cannes in May of the same year and enjoying a dinner date at Nobu Malibu in August 2023.

During their getaway, the couple hit the beach, with Alyce donning a white tank top and black shorts, while Jamie Foxx kept it casual in a white T-shirt and joggers. Foxx, best known for his roles in “Ray” and “Django Unchained,” was also seen enjoying oceanfront views with binoculars at one point.

This vacation marks a positive turn for Foxx, who faced a mysterious “medical complication” in April. Although he has not provided many details about the incident, he recently shared a positive update on Instagram, stating, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful. Finally startin’ to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.”