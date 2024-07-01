Jannik Sinner takes on Yannick Hanfmann at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Sinner Hanfmann prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Sinner Hanfmann.

Jannik Sinner did not get an easy draw at Wimbledon in 2024. He won the ATP Tour grass event in Halle, Germany, a week ago, so he should feel confident about where his grass game stands entering the All-England Club. However, his draw is loaded with landmines. This match against Yannick Hanfmann, a competent tour pro, might not be a walk in the park. If Sinner gets past this match, former Wimbledon singles finalist and fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini could be his next opponent. Beyond that, Sinner has Carlos Alcaraz in his half of the draw. Sinner and Alcaraz both hoped they might be in opposite halves of the draw this time, but that did not happen. Sinner has to block out the distractions and focus on making another deep run at a major. Sinner has reached the semifinals in three of his last four major tournaments. He has made the semis or better in both majors this year, winning at the Australian Open. Let's see if Sinner can maintain his 2024 consistency and create another semifinal showdown with Alcaraz in a week and a half.

Here are the Jannik Sinner-Yannick Hanfmann Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Jannik Sinner-Yannick Hanfmann Odds

Game spread:

Sinner -9.5: +100

Hanfmann: +9.5: -132

Money line

Sinner: -10000

Hanfmann: +3000

To win first set

Sinner: -1300

Hanfmann: +800

Total Games In Match

Over 27.5: -154

Under 27.5: +114

Sinner over 18.5 games: -112

Sinner under 18.5 games: -118

Hanfmann over 9.5 games: -112

Hanfmann under 9.5 games: -118

How To Watch Jannik Sinner vs Yannick Hanfmann

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — matches could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches on court

*Watch Jannik Sinner-Yannick Hanfmann LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Jannik Sinner Could Cover The Spread

The progress of Jannik Sinner has been impressive and undeniable in 2024. Sinner goes from tournament to tournament and delivers a good result. He has stacked semifinals this year and won some important tournaments, the Australian Open being the crown jewel in his portfolio. Sinner has made substantial progress from a year ago, when his body was a little more brittle and his mental game hadn't become quite as formidable. Sinner has made noticeable forward strides in terms of shrugging off bad patches of matches and instantly resetting himself on a mental level. He has a short memory, which elite athletes need. A bad five-minute sequence doesn't bleed into a bad 30-minute stretch for Sinner, at least not to the extent we saw last year. The new Sinner is able to regroup quickly and restore order in matches. If that's the version we see here, Sinner can deliver a few authoritative set wins and pull away from Hanfmann as the match continues.

Why Yannick Hanfmann Could Cover The Spread

The spread for this match is really big. A 9.5-game spread means that Sinner could absolutely demolish Hanfmann by a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 score — a decisive win by any measure — and still fail to cover. Hanfmann is not an elite player, but he's not a tomato can, either. He can play. As long as Hanfmann wins at least three games in every set, he will cover.

Final Jannik Sinner-Yannick Hanfmann Prediction & Pick

The spread is just too large to bet on Sinner. Go with Hanfmann.

Final Jannik Sinner-Yannick Hanfmann Prediction & Pick: Hanfmann +9.5 games