Aquaman actor Jason Momoa made the most ironic donation to support those on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike picket lines.

It appears that Momoa donated cases of water bottles to the striking union members. While a generous donation, it's still humorous.

Jason Momoa has donated a bunch of water to support those on the SAG/WGA picket lines. pic.twitter.com/Kc63qOtNeB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2023

Given that Momoa plays the DCU's water-based superhero, Aquaman, you can't help but chuckle reading that headline. Nevertheless, it's great to see an actor taking the initiative during this rough time in Hollywood. His Fast X co-star, Dwayne Johnson, also made a generous donation.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jason Momoa is currently shooting a new series for Apple TV+, Chief of War. This marks his second collaboration with Apple TV+ after See. Chief of War is a historical drama about the war between the various Hawaiian islands. Momoa will also serve as an executive producer on the series, and Blue Bayou filmmaker Justin Chon will direct some of the episodes.

In recent years, Momoa has become synonymous with the Aquaman role in the DCU (known as the DCEU when he joined). He starred in the self-titled solo film and its upcoming sequel, The Lost Kingdom, and also appeared in various other films such as Justice League and The Flash. In Fast X, Momoa played the film's antagonist, Dante Reyes, and will presumably reprise the role in the eleventh film.

The WGA strike is heading into its third month while the SAG-AFTRA strike just finished its second week striking. Hopefully, the studios and the guilds can find a middle ground so Hollywood can get back to normal.

Aquaman and the Lost City is scheduled to be released on December 22.