Though it’s only been two days since news broke that Jamin Pugh, known to fans as Jay Briscoe of the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship-holding The Briscoes tag team, had passed away in a car accident in his native Delaware, the entire professional wrestling community is still reeling with the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. AEW President Tony Khan threw together a make-shift memorial show for Briscoe immediately following the Dynamite and Rampage tapings, an ROH show that Warner Bros. Discovery did not allow to be shown on television, and wrestlers from all walks of life who work for all different sized companies took to social media to share stories about just how good a guy the elder Briscoe was both inside and out of the ring.

Fans have shared complementary posts of their own about Briscoe, giving votes of confidence to his friends from across the industry in the process, but one question that has remained at the time of everyone impacted by the loss has been the status of the other occupants of the car, Gracie and Jayleigh Pugh, who survived the crash because they were wearing seatbelts but were sent to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Fortunately, friends of the family took to Facebook to provide an update on both of Briscoe’s daughters while asking for further prayers for their recovery.

“Currently the girls are stable, but they both have a very long road of recovery ahead of them,” Josh Wharton shared via Fightful. “Gracie, 12, when she originally got to Nanticoke [hospital], she couldn’t feel anything from the waist down. She was diagnosed with an L2 dislocation and an L3 and L4 fracture in her back with compression on her spinal cord. After Nanticoke got her stabilized, they transferred her to another hospital and she got feeling back in her thighs, but nothing lower than her knee. She was taken straight for a MRI and surgery on Wednesday morning around 3 AM. The doctor was able to relieve the compression on the spinal cord and surgery went as well as expected. When you have trauma to your spinal cord, it’s a waiting game. With the swelling and trauma, you have to wait. She still has feeling in her thighs, but no movement as of yet. Gracie had tingling in her feet on and off today. Her progress will be a day-to-day basis for months to come. She is bruised up pretty badly, but at this time, no other injuries have been diagnosed.”

“Jayleigh was diagnosed with an open tibia and fibula fracture at Nanticoke, where she underwent surgery. They placed an external fixator on and sent her back to the hospital. She has been diagnosed with a C7 fracture in her neck and has been placed in a neck brace, which she will be in for six weeks. She also has an L3 and L4 fracture in her back, which can be managed with a back brace for about 12 weeks. She has a right clavicle fracture from the seatbelt as well as a broken rib on the right side. She has a small left pneumothorax, which is the air between the lung and chest wall, not inside the lung. They are just monitoring that as it’s not large enough for intervention at this point, which is a blessing. Today, she was diagnosed with a perforated bowel with free fluid in her abdomen, she had some internal bleeding in her stomach area. They knew about it and they were watching it and today they were able to pinpoint it and find out where it was. That surgery went awesome, that got in there and got the bleeding under control and got her on the mend. She went to the OR for that today. They did a bowel resection, which means they took a little of it out, nothing that is long-term effects. While she was down there, the orthopedics decided to do another washout of her leg and some manipulation to the bones for better alignment. She still has the external fixator in place and they placed an NG tube down her nose to decompress her stomach. They will take it out tomorrow and this will allow her to eat.”

While only time will tell how winding the path ahead will be for Gracie and Jayleigh, the entire Pugh family will at least have some support during these trying times, as their GiveSendGo fundraiser has been generously donated to by wrestlers and their fans from the world over.

Jay Briscoe’s GiveSendGo fundraiser clears multiple goals.

When Briscoe’s family launched a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help cover for “unforeseen expenses” associated with the accident on Thursday, January 19, 2023, it had an initial goal of $50,000. In less than a day, that number was cleared, as was the second stretch goal of $100,000, with a third goal of $200,00 well within reach as of the time of publishing.

Though it’s impossible to comprehend exactly how each individual donater was impacted by the former ROH Triple Crown Champion, some contributors shared insight into their relationships with Mark’s brother, including both members of the Young Bucks.

“I love you guys,” Nick wrote under his real last name Massie. “Praying for the entire family. My heart breaks for you all! I know he’s in heaven looking after you all now and will continue to be a guardian angel. Love y’all so much.”

“Jay, we love you and miss you man,” Matt Jackson wrote, echoing the sentiment he wore on his arm on Dynamite.



Another of Briscoe’s greatest rivals, Dax Harwood of FTR, shared his thoughts, wishing him well before they see each other again one day down the line.

“Jay, Thank you for the 2022 you gave me,” Harwood said. “My family & I will be forever grateful for all you’ve given us. You’re so unselfish, so inspiring, so God-fearing, & so loving; as a human & a wrestler. I’ll never forget our talks about how early our flights were to get back to our families. I’m bringing the tequila w/ me to Heaven. I can’t wait to see you again. Thank you for everything. I love you.”

If you would like to donate to Briscoe’s family, you can do so here.