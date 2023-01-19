Professional wrestling star Jay Briscoe tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 38 this week, and Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly not allowed AEW to do a full tribute show for the late wrestler.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the company did not allow a tribute show to go ahead for Briscoe, which wouldn’t be the first time Warner Bros. has blocked a member of the Briscoe family.

Per comicbook.com: “The company did not allow AEW President Tony Khan to feature either Jay or brother Mark on its programming due to homophobic tweets that Jay posted over a decade ago. He has apologized for the tweets multiple times over the years.”

Regardless, Khan still did honor Briscoe, taping a Ring of Honor-branded “Jay Briscoe: Celebration of Life” event, which will air on HonorBluc and the ROH’s YouTube channel in the near future.

Dozens of wrestlers from across the industry posted their own tributes to Briscoe, sharing their love and support for the late Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite broadcast opened with an in memorial graphic of Briscoe, with multiple wrestlers donning “Jay” armbands for their matches.

Briscoe’s daughters Gracie and Jayleigh were seriously injured in the crash and taken to hospital for emergency surgeries on Tuesday.

“We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl,” Jay Briscoe’s wife Ashley wrote on Facebook about her daughters.

“We believe in the power of prayer! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!”

Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, was killed after another driver crossed the centerline and hit his vehicle head on in Delaware on Tuesday.