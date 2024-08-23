Keeping all things objective, “Just Do It” isn't going to get Jaylen Brown out of the NBA. Let Miles Bridges handle that. “Cause I'm the only one they wanna f-ck with now, but they be hatin' on the low,” Brown croons over a classy boom-bap beat. The FERG feature was a nice touch, but only die-hard Boston Celtics and Brown fans will have this on their playlists.

The song isn't bad. It's one of the better singles to come from an NBA player not named Damian Lillard. “Just Do It” sounds like one of the last tracks on an album that people dub a deep cut years after its release. If this classic hip-hop-sounding elevator music is the brand Brown wants to attach himself to musically, fine. As long as no one hops on socials gassing up this track.

Jaylen Brown Disses Nike?

Brown was kind enough to drop off a music video along with his song, which has a classic vibe, matching the bars he lays. The video starts in black and white as the newly crowned NBA champion surfs TV channels. Viewers hear reporters speaking about Team USA leaving Brown off the team and how it could be due to Nike. It's also interesting he came up with that specific song title, “Just Do It.”

Art is a fantastic way to express yourself ambiguously and let the audience read between the lines. Whether or not Nike will like this isn't our concern, and Brown doesn't seem too worried either.

When FERG begins his verse, the male gaze intensifies as a handful of scantily clad women surround the rapper. Brown even tosses in some cliche lines, one being “My chick bad she out here committin' felonies, but do I give her long d— or longevity?” We see you, Mr. Brown.

If this was a subtle dig at Nike or Jaylen Brown having fun in the booth, it's fair to say he did both successfully. If he continues to hone his craft on the mic similar to how he did on the court, he may go somewhere with this. For now, give the man his props and maybe include him in 2028.