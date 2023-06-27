During Liam Hemsworth's relationship with Miley Cyrus, there were rumors that Jennifer Lawrence had a bit of a romance with her Hunger Games co star. But on Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence set the record straight on the rumor. She told the host it wasn't true, per E! News.

During a game of Plead the Fifth, where one must answer two of three questions, host Andy Cohen asked Jennifer Lawrence: “When Miley Cyrus' song ‘Flowers' debuted, there was a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus.”

“Not true,” she told Cohen. “Not true, total rumor.”

However, the actress said that there was a shared off screen kiss in 2015, “We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I just assume [the music video] was a coincidence. Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?”

But nothing came from that kiss. Now, Lawrence is married to art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Hemsworth is dating model Gabriella Brooks following his 2019 divorce from Cyrus. However, they're still good friends, and she even credited him for giving her confidence over the years.

“He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself,” she told Nylon in 2014. “It's my biggest weakness: negotiating. I'm a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He's always on time, he's always doing his job, and he's good about making sure that things stay fair. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit.”

“That was important,” she said. “I need that.”