Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick reportedly called the police on her fiancé Vinny Tortorella after an alleged domestic violence incident.

“I can confirm that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges,” Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., told Page Six in a statement Wednesday (Aug. 9).

Tortorella's attorney responded to the report saying that although Pivarnick called law enforcement they are still in a relationship. “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together,” he said in a statement. “Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement.”

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella got engaged in April during an episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life,” he told Pivarnick in front of the rest of the ‘Jersey Shore' cast.

“If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I'll always have your back, I know you'll have my back,” he continued. “I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something,” he said. “I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me.”

“100 times over, yes, babe!” she declared.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” airs at 8pm EST Thursdays on MTV.

Take a look at the proposal moment below: