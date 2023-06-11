Jessica Alba and her strikingly similar-looking daughter, Honor Warren, turned heads as they attended the 2023 French Open together. The mother-daughter duo graced the red carpet, showcasing their twinning status while sporting contrasting outfits, according to In Style. Honor, the 15-year-old daughter of Alba and Cash Warren, clearly inherited her mother's captivating genes, with a radiant smile, similar height, and luscious dark hair styled in loose waves with caramel highlights.

Accompanied by Jen Kroog Rosenberg, a colleague working with Alba at The Honest Company, and another friend, the trio enjoyed the tennis championship between Iga Świątek and Karolína Muchová. Both Alba and Honor opted for comfortable white sneakers to witness Świątek's victory, securing her third French Open title in four years.

Jessica Alba showcased her fashion flair in a striped blue dress, paired with a navy bag and large hoop earrings. Honor, on the other hand, donned a monochromatic pale yellow ensemble, featuring high-waisted shorts, a crop top, and a matching long-sleeved shirt.

The outing coincided with Honor's recent 15th birthday, which Alba celebrated with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The proud mother shared a touching video reel, expressing her awe and love for her first-born daughter. Alba's caption read, “15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it.”

As the pair made their rare public appearance together, they drew comparisons to other celebrity mother-daughter duos, such as Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon. With their undeniable resemblance, Alba and Honor have established themselves as the newest doppelgänger pairing in Hollywood.