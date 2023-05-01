Though general manager Joe Douglas did some wheeling and dealing on Day 3, the New York Jets did not generate nearly as much buzz in the 2023 NFL Draft as they did last year.

Of course, it would have been a tall order to replicate the excitement the team generated in 2022. A year ago, the Jets stole the show, selecting the eventual NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year (cornerback Sauce Gardner, No. 4 overall) and the top offensive rookie (wide receiver Garrett Wilson, No. 10). The Jets then traded back into the first round to land edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and moved up in Round 2 to select stud running back Breece Hall.

With a lower first-round pick in 2023, less draft capital, and fewer major holes on their roster, the Jets were in a different position this year. So, the results are not as sexy, but the Jets will be hoping they did improve their roster for both the long and short term.

With that being said, let’s hand out grades for the Jets’ 2023 draft class.

New York Jets 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 15 – DE/LB Will McDonald IV (Iowa State)

Grade: B

The Jets needed one of the top four offensive tackles in the draft to fall to them in the first round. When that didn’t happen, the Jets pivoted and selected the best player on their board. That was Will McDonald, whom they consider the best pass rusher in this year’s draft. McDonald is a freakish athlete, who has long arms and serious drive to get to the quarterback. He had 34 sacks and ten forced fumbles in his college career. He’s not simply a pass rusher; McDonald is a finisher.

However, he’s not a slam dunk selection. McDonald will be 24 this season and weighs only 240 pounds. Some draft experts believe it was a reach for New York to choose him at No. 15 overall, especially since they already have Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Johnson, Bryce Huff, and Micheal Clemons on the edge. This appears to be a pick more for the future, since Lawson and Huff are set to hit free agency next offseason

"When you're sitting there at pick 15 and you feel like you've got your best pass rusher staring at you in the face I just feel like it's an easy decision"#Jets GM Joe Douglas & HC Robert Saleh explain the decision to select Will McDonald #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0CyTnREP2T — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 28, 2023

Round 2, Pick 43 – C Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin)

Grade: A

The Jets landed a stud in the second round in center Joe Tippmann. He’s an absolute physical monster (6-foot-6, 313 pounds) who has an excellent chance to be New York’s Week 1 starter at center. He’ll battle veteran Connor McGovern for the right to snap the ball to Aaron Rodgers, although McGovern could just end up playing at one of the guard spots instead.

Tippmann is a leader, who made all the pre-snap calls for Wisconsin on their offensive line. Look for Tippmann to follow Nick Mangold, Kevin Mawae, Joe Fields, and John Schmitt as the next great Jets center. Tippmann is a great pick, and he also has a great mullet.

WOAH MAMA: new #Jets center Joe Tippmann (@JoeTippmann) is bringing that mullet strength to New York! He had 30 bench press reps of 225 pounds at his Pro Day 😳 🎥 @BadgerFootball #NFLDraft #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/yldF6vX1L4 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2023

Round 4, Pick 120 – OT Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)

Grade: B-

After missing out on the top options, the Jets finally landed an offensive tackle in the fourth round. Carter Warren is another massive lineman (6-foot-6, 331 pounds), though he likely won’t be a starter as a rookie, as he is coming off a meniscus injury that limited him to four games last season. However, the New Jersey native was a four-year starter in college and graded out as an excellent pass blocker, who could be in the mix at some point to start at left tackle.

Round 5, Pick 143 – RB Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh)

Grade: A-

Israel Abanikanda is an explosive running back who could make an instant impact on the Jets offense this season despite being a fifth-round pick. With Breece Hall coming off a torn ACL, Abanikanda will get quite a few reps in training camp and could be in line for serious playing time once the season starts. The Brooklyn native was second in the FBS with 164.1 all-purpose yards per game last season while also racking up 20 touchdowns. Like Hall, he’s known as a home-run threat each time he touches the football.

Jets fans, let me introduce you to Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda as he was a two-time gold medalist at the NY Mayor’s Cup race and a former bronze medalist at the state track meet. pic.twitter.com/FNwzteDpz9 — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 29, 2023

Round 6, Pick 184 – LB Zaire Barnes (Western Michigan)

Grade: C+

New York landed another fast, athletic player in Zaire Barnes. A safety entering college, Barnes switched to linebacker and had a career-high 95 tackles last season. The Jets need a third linebacker this season to replace Kwon Alexander if he doesn’t return and depth at safety. So, there’s a path for Barnes to carve out a role on defense, though his biggest contribution right away should come on special teams.

Round 6, Pick 204 – CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (LSU)

Grade: C+

Jarrick Bernard-Converse is an intriguing pick because he has experience playing everywhere in the secondary. Listed as a corner, Bernard-Converse also played safety and nickel in college, first at Oklahoma State then LSU. Like Barnes, he’ll likely contribute on special teams.

Round 7, Pick 220 – TE Zack Kuntz (Old Dominion)

Grade: B-

Douglas said Zack Kuntz has “that freak factor,” making him a possible steal at the back end of the draft. Kuntz is another huge (6-foot-7, 255 pounds) and athletic player, albeit one who joins a crowded tight end room with the Jets (C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert). Kuntz is coming off injury and made only 15 starts in college but could be an intriguing project for the Jets moving forward.