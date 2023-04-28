Will McDonald IV is not only the New York Jets first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but he’s a freakish athlete who’s had a cool hobby. However, now that he’s headed to the NFL, McDonald said his “car jumping” days are over.

That’s right. You heard correctly. Car jumping.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound former Iowa State star has jumped over cars simply for the fun of it and because he could. And an SUV, too.

“The next thing I’ll be jumping over is just tackles,” McDonald laughingly told reporters Friday. “I’m officially retired from jumping over cars.”

BREAKING: @WILL_JUN1OR has officially retired from jumping over cars. pic.twitter.com/mxbM2vE9HK — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 28, 2023

When asked if that means he’ll be jumping over 6-foot-7 teammate Mekhi Becton in practice, McDonald shrugged, “I’m gonna have to!”

As a kid, McDonald also rode a unicycle. Can’t imagine he’ll be doing that now that he’s in the NFL either.

So, it was a fun introduction to New York for the 23-year-old. McDonald was surprisingly selected by the Jets with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft Thursday after rolling up 34 sacks and forcing 10 fumbles in his college career.

McDonald said he thought he could be drafted later in the first round, perhaps around No. 20 overall. But he was thrilled the Jets picked him, so he can join former Iowa State teammate Breece Hall and play on the same team with Aaron Rodgers.

Will McDonald shares what it was like to see Breece Hall as part of the welcoming committee to the Jets: "It was a blessing to take the opportunity and be able to be with my boys" pic.twitter.com/dWcoLsbOoB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 28, 2023

He added the past 24 hours have been a whirlwind.

“I haven’t taken it all in yet because I’m only running on 45 minutes of sleep, but it’s an honor,” he said.

McDonald joins a crowded field at defensive end in New York. Veterans Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers are the starters. And second-year edge rushers Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons are also in the mix along with Bryce Huff.

Perhaps McDonald will be able to leap the competition to gain playing time.