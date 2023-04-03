For the New York Jets to be successful in the 2023 NFL Draft, they must not only nail their first-round pick, No. 13 overall, but unearth some special talent in later rounds.

As of now, before completing any trade with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have their first-round selection, two picks (Nos. 42 and 43) in the second round and one each in the fourth (No. 112), fifth (No. 143) and sixth round (No. 207).

Lets’ examine three sleeper prospects the Jets could target in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Sure, all the talk about the Jets and the quarterback position centers on their pursuit of Rodgers. Outside of that, Robert Saleh says New York is also committed to developing third-year pro Zach Wilson, who flamed out as a starter.

But there’s a good chance the Jets select a QB they like in the draft and look to develop him while Rodgers is the starter for, hopefully, two seasons. At worst, it gives them more competition for Wilson. At best, they find their starter for the future.

Fill In The Blank 👇 Hendon Hooker should get drafted by The *blank* pic.twitter.com/joe2UtebIm — TPL Tennessee (@TPLTennessee) April 3, 2023

Despite the fact he tore his ACL this past season and is already 25 years old, Hooker is an intriguing quarterback option. Really, he’s a sleeper only because of the injury and his age. Hooker was terrific the past two seasons at Tennessee after starting his collegiate career at Virginia Tech. Hooker threw 58 touchdowns and only five picks in 24 games with the Volunteers, completing 69 percent of his passes.

He’s got good size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds), showed mobility before his injury and has solid leadership traits. There are reports that Hooker could be taken late in the first round or early second. If that’s the case, he likely won’t end up with the Jets, where he would probably be selected in the middle of the second round, at best.

If New York doesn’t take Hooker, keep an eye on Day 3 quarterback prospect Tanner McKee out of Stanford.

Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

Herbig has been listed on so many draft boards as a top sleeper pick that, perhaps, he’s no longer sleeper material. In that category or not, Herbig is a player the Jets should have great interest in.

Nick Herbig: “Dynamite comes in small packages” pic.twitter.com/sKWIh1IfhG — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 1, 2023

A likely Day 2 or 3 pick, Herbig fills a position of need for New York.

He could step into the third linebacker spot vacated by free agent Kwon Alexander and get to play roughly 50 percent of the defensive snaps. At the same time, the Jets could see if he’s strong enough to replace veteran C.J. Mosley down the road. Or could he play off ball alongside Quincy Williams? Or maybe he remains that third linebacker or pass-rush specialist?

The options are intriguing because Herbig is a really good football player, if not a big one (6-foot-2, 228 pounds). Herbig had 20 sacks (11 in 2022, tops in the Big 10) and 30 tackles for a loss the past two seasons for Wisconsin. The kid can play.

Daniel Scott, S, California

The Jets are set with Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead starting at safety. But they are a bit thin in reserve at the position. Enter Scott, a likely Day 3 pick who oozes character, maturity and football smarts to go with enough skill to be a solid No. 3 safety on the roster.

Scott, a captain at California, has good size (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) and had 167 tackles the past two seasons. He also had six picks. His athleticism score at the NFL Scouting Combine was 87, third-best among all safeties who participated.

Another reason to like Scott? He’s a special teams demon, something he shares in common with Ashtyn Davis, who’s spot he could take on the roster if selected in this year’s draft by New York.